Want toned legs? Woman who lost 30 kg shares 6 home workouts that helped her get in shape without gym. Watch
Weight loss coach Pavitra Vij has a solid leg and glute workout routine that helped her achieve a sculpted look. Read on to see all the exercises she swears by.
With so many lower-body exercises to choose from, you may occasionally suffer from decision paralysis when deciding which leg exercise is right for you? Should you do squats? Deadlifts? Lunges? Online weight loss coach and fitness trainer Pavitra Vij is here to help. Also read | Actor Anita Raj's fitness secrets for toned body at 62: 'From lifting heavy weights to holding 61-minute plank'
How to tone your legs at home
Pavitra's Instagram bio reads: “My journey to abs by loosing 30 kg with home workouts only. Follow for your daily dose of motivation.” In an Instagram post on January 15, 2025, she shared how you can 'train your legs at home with these exercises'. She showcased her transformation in before-and-after pictures of herself, writing, “How did my legs go from this to this?”
In the video, Pavitra worked out and suggested six leg exercises to target your glutes, hamstrings, quads, and more. From basic moves to more advanced exercises, there are enough leg exercises here to give you inspiration for your next lower-body workout. With exercises like glute kicks and glute bridges, you'll see improvements in glute shape and strength, while the stepper exercise will get your heart rate up and improve cardiovascular endurance.
Here's a breakdown of the exercises Pavitra listed:
1. Zercher squats – 10 reps, 3 sets
Targets quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and core muscles.
2. Stepper – 10 reps, 3 sets
It works legs, glutes, and cardiovascular endurance.
3. Walking lunges – 10 reps, 3 sets
Targets quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and hip flexors.
4. Stiff leg deadlift – 15 reps, 4 sets
Works hamstrings, glutes, and lower back muscles.
5. Glute kicks – 10 reps, 3 sets
Isolates and targets gluteus maximus muscles.
6. Glute bridge – 10 reps, 3 sets
It targets the gluteus maximus, hamstrings, and core muscles.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
