Actor Anita Raj's fitness secrets for toned body at 62: 'From lifting heavy weights to holding 61-minute plank'

Endurance, speed, agility, power, balance, flexibility, and stamina. At 62, actor Anita Raj has it all. She shared her workout secrets in an Instagram post dated February 28, and impressed fans and celebs alike. Actor Shilpa Shetty even called Anita 'goals' in the comments section. Also read | Nagarjuna reveals diet and fitness secrets for impressive physique Incorporating exercises like Anita Raj's gym workout into your fitness routine could help strengthen your core, improve your posture, and enhance your overall athletic performance. (Instagram/ Anita Raj)

‘I feel energetic, strong, and agile’

Thanks to her disciplined workout routine, Anita has achieved an enviable body and remains fit and fabulous in her 60s. On her 62nd birthday, sharing her fitness mantra she wrote alongside her workout video in which she did everything from headstands to lifting weights, “Today, I turn 62 years young! I feel energetic, strong, and agile, all thanks to my dedication to fitness — a journey that started years ago because of my beautiful mother, who instilled in me the importance of staying fit.”

Anita added, “I’m proud to say that I was the only one in India to release a fitness video in 1989, 'KEEP FIT WITH ANITA RAJ', and I owe a big thank you to my dear friend @pammi_bakshi_gautam for pushing me to do it. Passion for a healthy body can only come from within — it can never be forced. This journey has been mine, but I’ve been blessed with incredible fitness gurus who have guided me along the way.”

How does Anita stay fit?

Anita remains fit and active through core-strengthening exercises like planks. She is also into lifting heavy weights, which can be an effective way to build strength, increase muscle mass, and improve overall health. Sharing details of her workouts, she said, “From holding a 61-minute plank to lifting heavy weights, I feel proud of how far I’ve come. Thank you, @ace.blend, for nourishing me with your amazing products...”

She concluded, “I’m also beyond grateful for my friends who have always pushed me to achieve the impossible through my highs and lows... calling me Punjab Power. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible fitness professionals who have been a part of my journey and will always hold a special place in my heart... I am truly blessed, and I look forward to many more years of strength, fitness, and inspiring others on this path. Gratitude always.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.