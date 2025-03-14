Birthday boy Aamir Khan shares his workout mantra in rare throwback video: Watch him get shocked by his own fitness

Actor Aamir Khan inspires many, showing that with dedication and hard work, it's possible to maintain a fit and healthy physique at any age. The actor, who turned 60 on March 14, has been following a dynamic workout regime that involves a variety of fitness programs focused on discipline and consistency. In fact, in an 'unpublished interview footage' shared by Poznic Training on YouTube in December 2020, Aamir shared his 'down to earth and achievable' fitness mantra. Also read | Here’s how Aamir Khan got that Dhoom 3 physique. Excerpts from his trainer’s book Aamir Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday, March 14, 2025. (File photo/ AFP)

In the video, Aamir shows that his workout routine includes exercises like plyometric push-ups, deadlifts, and dead hangs, as well as cardio. In fact, during a gym workout, the actor looks so impressed with himself that he says to his trainer, “I made it, I can't believe it!”

Take a look at Aamir's old video:

'Most people are looking is to be fit'

In the old interview, Aamir had said, “You know each one of us has different strengths and the idea is, I mean unless you're competing for the strongest man on earth or the strongest man in the world, unless you're training and competing for that, other than that what ideally most people are looking is to be fit, and being as fit as they can be, as strong as they can be, as fast as they can be, and you know as mobile and flexible as they can be.”

'Become the best of what you can be'

He added, “So each one of us has our own limits and the whole concept of training is to make your body do a little more than you thought it can and so you build the strength or you build the flexibility. Like if you try a split on day one, you know you want to do it, but when you do it every day, you'll realise that your spirit is getting better and you're able to be more flexible over time. So whatever level you're at, you take it to another level. You know the important thing is to be fit, be stronger, you know, be able to do things in life that you otherwise would not have been able to do. Like climb a wall, or it could be anything, and become the best of what you can be, and that's what's important.”

More details about the video

The video's description read, “In this unpublished interview excerpt, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shares his personal definition of fitness. While fans often think of Aamir as 'Mr Perfectionist', the truth is that his viewpoints on fitness and health are completely down to earth and achievable by anyone willing to dig in and work hard. Aamir is certainly willing to do whatever it takes to build the body he needs for a role, but when it comes to his personal life and values, his no-nonsense focus on pushing yourself a little harder each day to reach your own goals is a refreshing break from the convoluted messages we hear daily from movies, 'influencers', and the fitness industry.”