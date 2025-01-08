Nagarjuna reveals diet secrets and fitness mantra for impressive physique at 65: 'I fast for at least 12 hours a day'

Nagarjuna is turning 66 this year. Thanks to the veteran actor's healthy lifestyle and commitment to fitness, he has stayed in great shape all these years. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nagarjuna revealed he exercises five to six days a week for almost an hour in the morning, focusing on a mix of weight training and cardio. He also believes in the importance of enjoying activities like swimming and playing golf to maintain a fit body and sound mind. Also read | Nagarjuna's style evolution in Bigg Boss Telugu will make you sit up and take notice Nagarjuna feels staying active and healthy is essential for both physical and mental well-being.

How Nagarjuna remains fit

The best celebrity physiques are often a result of intense training and dedication; and Nagarjuna's ageless appearance that defies his 65 years can be attributed to his careful diet and exercise routine. Speaking about his go-to fitness regime, he said, “It is a mix of cardio and strength training. I have been doing this for the last 30-35 years, so it is more about consistency. I stay active throughout the day; if I do not go to the gym, I go for a walk or swim.”

For many, there's always an excuse available to skip that workout. But Nagarjuna believes that if you want to see results, you have to put in the time and effort. The actor says working out has benefits beyond just physical for him, and he would pick working out over everything else.

He said, “I would rather not work than not exercise. Working out is my first priority as soon as I wake up. I work out definitely for five days a week, if possible, six days. I work out for about an hour in the morning, around 45 minutes to one hour. But it is very intense, not something that is easy-paced.”

Nagarjuna shares workout tip

Nagarjuna also shared some of his favourite tricks to get in shape and burn more calories. He said, “One trick a trainer taught me quite some time ago: be it cardio or strength training, keep your heartbeat above 70 percent of your maximum rate at all times.”

He added, “So don't rest too much in between your workout, don't sit down, don't carry phones. Just concentrate and make sure your heartbeat is above a certain level and that would keep your metabolism high throughout the day... the (fitness) mantra I believe in is consistency. Just give your body one hour to 45 minutes every day. That should be enough to take care of it. And don't forget to sleep (enough) and hydrate.”

He belies his 65 years with a dedicated diet plan

So, how does he look youthful and energetic? Nagarjuna believes in fueling his body with the right foods to maintain his energy levels and overall health. “My diet has changed over the years drastically; you need to do that as your body can't handle what it could when you are 30. And I feel much lighter because of the diet change.”

Sharing details of his diet that keeps him in top shape, he asked his fans to 'eat a healthy breakfast and lunch and just be careful with dinner'. The actor and Bigg Boss Telugu host said, “That is what I have been doing. I finish my dinner by 7 pm or 7.30 pm maximum. This will set your diet and lifestyle on track. The other thing is that many of us Indians have a dairy intolerance after a certain age and gluten intolerance. These two, if you are off, half your problems are solved.”

Nagarjuna, who uses the 12:12 intermittent fasting method (where you eat for 12 hours and then fast for 12 hours) also said, “I do intermittent fasting. 14 hours of fasting happens every day, or I fast for at least 12 hours a day, from evening to the next morning.”

Nagarjuna wakes up early and starts his day with a morning workout.

Nagarjuna's take on cheat meals

Nagarjuna proves that even the rich and famous need a cheat meal every now and then! His diet secrets revolve around maintaining a balanced and disciplined approach to eating, but on Sundays, the actor allows himself to indulge in his favourite food. He is a fan of Hyderabadi food and biryani and enjoys chocolate.

He said, "I like sugar; I like my chocolates. As long as you work out, it is fine, and you don't have any other health issues," adding, “Sunday is my cheat day. I eat and drink what I feel like. I don't even think twice about it and that makes you feel you are not denying something to yourself.”

How Nagarjuna begins his mornings

Celebrities' morning routines can be quite intriguing. Let's dive into some of Nagarjuna's daily habits: he wakes up early and starts his day with a workout around 7 am. His morning routine also incorporates probiotics, which can be a great way to boost your gut health and set yourself up for an energised day.

Nagarjuna said about his morning routine, “I have some natural probiotics, like kimchi, sauerkraut, fermented cabbage. Then I have some warm water and coffee and go for my workout.”

Nagarjuna makes sure to swim or play golf

The actor feels staying active and healthy is essential for both physical and mental well-being. He shared how playing golf profoundly impacts his mental health and focus as it offers a unique combination of physical activity and cognitive challenges.

Nagarjuna said, “For mental clarity, I play a little bit of golf. Golf is very mental. I think it keeps your mind very sharp as the concentration levels are very high to play the game right.”

The actor added swimming was also an excellent exercise for overall health and well-being as he shared another one of his secrets to staying young. “I have been swimming since the age of 14 or 15; so it is a part of my life. It is fantastic,” he said.