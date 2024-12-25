Madhuri Dixit’s beauty secret to glowing skin at 57 is this healthy drink she swears by

Bollywood celebrities' tips and tricks for taking care of themselves and staying fabulous are endless. But let’s be honest, if there is one celeb whose glowing skin has us Googling what their skincare routines look like, it's Madhuri Dixit. The actor, who turned 57 earlier this year, revealed her beauty secret back in 2021, when she shared in an Instagram post that she drinks coconut water daily as part of her diet and routine. Also read | What Sharmila Tagore does for 'radiant, naturally glowing skin' at 79: Her top 3 traditional Indian skincare ingredients Madhuri Dixit dressed up in lavender for exclusive preview night of NMACC Arts Cafe in Mumbai on December 21, 2024. (Instagram/ Madhuri Dixit)

‘Coconut water is always included in my daily regime’

Coconut water is praised for its hydrating and moisturising benefits for the skin thanks to the abundance of natural vitamins and minerals found in the heart of the coconut. Madhuri said coconut water helps her relieve stress, keeps her skin glowing, and boosts her immune system. She wrote in her caption, “Coconut water is always included in my daily regime as it helps me to relieve stress, keeps my skin glowing, and keeps me healthy. Monday mantra... tip of the day.”

Benefits of coconut water for skin

Coconut water can have many health benefits. It provides electrolytes that help keep the body hydrated and contains potassium, which can help reduce calories and thereby aid weight loss. It contains antioxidants and other nutrients that can help strengthen the immune system. Coconut water can also help promote healthy skin.

In a 2022 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bhavna Sharma, head of nutrition science at ITC Ltd had shared the best time to have tender coconut water and its many benefits.

She said, “Tender coconut is one of the most naturally hydrating and refreshing drink. Rich in natural essential minerals like potassium, calcium, sodium etc., it instantly gives an energy boost and helps replenish electrolytes lost from perspiration,” adding, “Along with being one of the best hydrating drinks, tender coconut water has several other health benefits that aids to maintain overall wellbeing. To elaborate, it helps prevent indigestion, relieves heartburn, soothes the stomach and promotes overall digestive health.”

She also said, “Additionally, nutrients present in this natural juice is excellent for skin and hair, enhancing texture and promoting a radiant appearance due to its cooling and soothing properties.”

Best time to have tender coconut water

According to Dr Bhavna Sharma, you can drink tender coconut water at any time of the day; however, it is recommended to drink it in the morning or post work-out. It can be consumed by individuals of all age groups as well as children. Only people with elevated potassium levels or any established renal issues should be careful in consuming excess coconut water.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.