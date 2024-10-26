Rekha swears by these beauty rituals for glowing skin at 70: ‘I grew up in a traditional South Indian environment…’

Ever since her big screen debut in Bollywood with Sawan Bhadon (1970), Rekha has been renowned for two things: her acting talent and her beauty. Rekha revealed the simple secret behind her timeless beauty in an old interview. In her 2011 interview with Asia Spa India, the veteran actor, who recently turned 70, was asked what the 'essential beauty rituals she followed' were. Also read | What Sharmila Tagore does for 'radiant, naturally glowing skin' at 79: Her top 3 traditional Indian skincare ingredients Rekha continues to wow with her beauty. She poses for pictures during designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party on October 22. (File Photo/PTI)

Rekha, who still receives frequent compliments about her looks from celebs and fans alike, had said she believed in 'cleans, both inside and out'. She was also asked about ‘a beauty tip that she would give to all women’, when she had said she had 'a zillion' such tips.

‘Drinks lots of water’

She said, "Age as a number does not feature in my thoughts. Good genes help, and good thoughts help more. You become what you believe. Though I am no authority, I can only share what works for me. Practically, one should eat before 7.30 pm. And it's not only about what you eat but also how you eat its presentation, the portion, the right ambience, and even your frame of mind should complement what you do. Like when you have to eat a meal or do yoga and don't have enough time, don't rush into it, or else the results can be adverse. Drinks lots of water. Sleep in a comfortable, cosy, peaceful environment. Love to your heart's content. Last, but not the least, pray with your soul."

'I don't believe anything superficial'

Asked to recommend 'tips for glowing skin' like hers, Rekha said, "I don't believe anything superficial. I grew up in a traditional South Indian environment, disciplined with old-world values and where love, respect, reverence and obedience were instilled in us from the very beginning. My mother used to give us oil bath and used green gram flour instead of soap. When we fell ill, natural remedies were given like neem ki chutney for stomach pain, powdered ginger for sore throat or chandan lape for skin breakouts. Once a week she would cleanse our system with (are you ready for this) castor oil! I used to dread those Sunday mornings, but I am reaping the benefits now! I don't know about glowing skin, but if one is pure at heart and practices a healthy lifestyle, then one looks and feels healthy inside out."

Even more tips from the OG Bollywood beauty

What does Rekha's fitness regime entail? The actor said that 'there are no shortcuts, and consistency is the key'. She added that moderation was important, but she was not 'too harsh' on herself and 'indulged in chocolates once in a while'. Rekha added that she makes sure to 'sweat out the toxins through cardio, dancing and yoga and absolutely can't do without meditation'.

Rekha further spoke about the 'conscious choice' she made to change her eating habits and lifestyle, but not to 'confront the natural process of ageing', but to make 'the best of her assets and work on her weak points'.

Rekha was also asked about the 'ultimate beauty faux pas' when she said it was 'to fake it', adding 'nothing backfires like artificiality. The actor was also asked about 'the first beauty product she remembered'. She had said it was her mother's smile, adding, 'it was the first organic, natural ingredient that made her look and feel instantly beautiful, something that she still applies to date'.