Tender coconut water: Amazing health benefits and best time to consume the summer drink

Tender coconut water is one of the most refreshing and hydrating drinks to have in scorching summer. Slightly sweet and delightful, a glass of tender coconut water can rejuvenate you and fill you with energy. Instead of reaching for the cola or soda, grab a glass of this amazing drink to boost your bone health, beat fatigue and also summer heat. The natural drink rich in electrolytes like sodium, potassium and calcium is being preferred by fitness enthusiasts and athletes nowadays as a replacement for conventional sports drink, which is high in sugar and can cause weight gain and other chronic health issues. Here are all the benefits of the super-hydrating drink in summer. (Also read: Drink sattu with lemon on empty stomach for these 10 amazing benefits) Tender coconut water: The natural drink rich in electrolytes like sodium, potassium and calcium is being preferred by fitness enthusiasts and athletes nowadays as a replacement for conventional sports drink(Freepik)

Apart from hydrating you well, coconut water also aids in digestion in summer months. It helps relieve bloating and gas and being high in fibre, also helps in digestion. Coconut water replenishes the lost nutrients and provides you sustained energy throughout the day. Drinking coconut water regularly can also help strengthen your bones and prevent diseases like arthritis and osteoporosis. Coconut water can help control cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and hypertension.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Dr. Bhavna Sharma, Head - Nutrition Science, ITC Ltd in an interview with HT Digital shares best time to have tender coconut water and its many benefits.

Best time to have tender coconut water

One can drink tender coconut water at any time of the day; however, it is recommended to drink it in the morning or post work-out. It can be consumed by individuals of all age groups as well as children. Only people with elevated potassium levels or any established renal issues should be careful in consuming excess coconut water.

1. Hydration

One of the best ways to stay hydrated is by incorporating hydrating foods and beverages into one’s daily routine. Tender coconut is one of the most naturally hydrating and refreshing drink. Rich in natural essential minerals like potassium, calcium, sodium etc it instantly gives an energy boost and helps replenish electrolytes lost from perspiration.

2. Aids in digestion

Along with being one of the best hydrating drinks, tender coconut water has several other health benefits that aids to maintain overall wellbeing. To elaborate, it helps prevent indigestion, relieves heartburn, soothes the stomach and promotes overall digestive health.

3. Helps manage diabetes, boosts kidney function

The mildly sweet coconut water is low in calories, sugar, and carbs, and therefore can be enjoyed by diabetics as a part of their balanced diet. Coconut water is rich in potassium hence helps in kidney functions.

4. Great for skin and hair

Additionally, nutrients present in this natural juice is excellent for skin and hair, enhancing texture and promoting a radiant appearance due to its cooling and soothing properties.

5. Part of balanced diet

Proper hydration is the cornerstone of optimal mental and physical performance, especially as we head into the summer months. By incorporating tender coconut water as a part of a diversified balanced diet, one can ensure that the body stays hydrated and energized throughout the day.