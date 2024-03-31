Coconut water for weight loss; 6 ways it can help you shed kilos

Summer season is upon us and as our body adjusts to warmer temperatures, it's important to consume foods that supports this transition and keeps the body cool. Hydration assumes a greater significance during summers as our body is constantly losing water through sweat and not having enough fluids can lead to heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and dehydration. So, before we start craving for sugary drinks and ice creams to beat the sweltering heat, it is important to work on strategies to maintain hydration for optimum energy levels and well-being. (Also read: 7 lesser-known benefits of coconut water) Coconut water is among the low-calorie drinks that can hydrate you without causing sugar spike.(Wikipedia)

Summer months are ideal for working on weight loss goals as body's metabolism is higher and one does not crave for high-calorie foods as is the case in winters. With appetite slightly on a lower side and availability of loads of hydrating fruits and vegetables, one can turn summer to their advantage when it comes to shedding pounds. All you have to do is to avoid sugary temptations.

Coconut water is among the low-calorie drinks that can hydrate you without causing sugar spike. Besides it also aids in boosting metabolism and keep you full for longer. Let's discuss how this amazing electrolyte-rich drink can support your weight loss journey while giving a huge boost to your overall health.

While coconut water alone may not directly cause weight loss, it can be a part of a healthy weight management plan, says Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, Consultant Physician, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai.

COCONUT WATER AND WEIGHT LOSS

Dr Ugalmugle lists six evidence-based ways incorporating coconut water can support weight loss:

1. Hydration: Staying hydrated is essential for weight loss as it can help boost metabolism and reduce appetite. Coconut water is a natural and refreshing way to stay hydrated due to its high water content and electrolyte composition.

2. Low in calories: Compared to many other sugary beverages like sodas or fruit juices, coconut water is relatively low in calories. On average, an 8-ounce (240-milliliter) serving of coconut water contains about 45-60 calories, depending on the brand and any added sugars. Choosing coconut water as a replacement for high-calorie drinks can help reduce overall calorie intake, supporting weight loss efforts.

3. Rich in nutrients: Coconut water contains essential nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, calcium, and vitamin C. These nutrients are important for overall health and can support metabolism and energy production, which are key factors in weight management.

4. Natural electrolyte balance: Coconut water is a natural source of electrolytes, which are important for maintaining fluid balance in the body. Proper electrolyte balance can support optimal hydration levels during exercise, helping to enhance physical performance and potentially aid in weight loss.

5. May reduce appetite: Some studies suggest that coconut water may have appetite-suppressing effects. Drinking coconut water before meals may help you feel fuller and consume fewer calories overall, which can contribute to weight loss over time.

6. Post-exercise recovery: Coconut water is often touted as a natural sports drink due to its electrolyte content. Consuming coconut water after exercise can help replenish electrolytes lost through sweat and promote faster recovery, supporting a consistent exercise routine that is essential for weight management.

However, it's important to note that while coconut water can be a healthy addition to a weight loss plan, it should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet.