Madhuri Dixit’s ‘soft glam look’ in dreamy tassel dress proves she’s ageing like fine wine. Find out how much it costs!

Madhuri Dixit is ageing like fine wine, and her latest look is proof of that. The 57-year-old actor is a total stunner who keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro. Whether it's a traditional suit or a stunning six-yard, she knows how to make every outfit look effortlessly elegant. Her recent appearance in a pink tassel dress is nothing short of breathtaking, proving once again that style knows no age. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit's stunning co-ord set is the ultimate trendy look you need this season! It can be yours at this price...) Madhuri Dixit dazzled in a lilac ensemble featuring an off-shoulder satin blouse and embellished bodycon skirt.(Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit rocks lilac tassel dress

On Monday, Madhuri gave her fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of glam pictures accompanied by the caption, "soft glam, strong energy". In the post, she can be seen looking absolutey dreamy in a lilac ensemble raditing her timeless charm. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Madhuri wore an off-shoulder satin blouse with oversized wraparound detailing, adding a touch of dramatic flair to her look. The bodycon skirt featured intricate silver tassel embellishments all over, giving her outfit a striking appeal. The combination of soft hues and bold accents made her attire a true fashion delight.

What is the price of her outfit?

If you loved Madhuri's look and are curious about the cost, we've got you covered. Her stunning ensemble is from the designer brand Tanieya Khanuja and comes with a price tag of ₹72,800.

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, Madhuri accessorised her look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings, multiple stacked rings adorning her finger and a pair of silver stiletto heels.

With the help of makeup artist Billy Manik, Madhuri got decked up in nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and a side partition by hairstylist Sheetal F. Khan, perfectly complementing her glam look.