Madhuri Dixit dances to 90s song in apsara-coded ethnic ensemble worth 96,800, fans shower love. Watch

Madhuri Dixit is truly one of those actresses who seems to get more gorgeous with each passing day. If you don't believe us just head over to her Instagram, which is a treasure trove of her stunning sartorial looks. Recently, she treated her fans to a sweet surprise by sharing a reel on Instagram along with the caption, "Saawli saloni teri meethi meethi baatein." In the video, the evergreen star can be seen grooving to a classic 90s hit while dressed in a breathtaking ethnic ensemble. Her grace, elegance and timeless beauty stole the show once again, reminding everyone why she remains B-town's forever IT girl. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit epitomises grace and elegance in stunning fuchsia pink lehenga ensemble, leaves fans swooning. All pics ) Madhuri Dixit recently set Instagram abuzz as she danced to a nostalgic 90s hit, dressed in a glam ethnic outfit.(Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit dances in stunning ethnic attire

We all know that Madhuri Dixit has a deep love for ethnic fashion, and she never fails to serve us major style inspiration with her stunning traditional outfits. Her latest look was no different. Madhuri rocked a sleeveless black bustier top featuring a scoop neckline in crepe fabric, beautifully adorned with intricate hand-embroidered mirror work and sequin detailing. She paired it with an off-white georgette short cape embellished with metallic sequins, studs, pearls and a tasseled hemline, adding a regal touch to the ensemble. The look was completed with a sleek black satin skirt featuring a striking side slit.

What is the price of Madhuri's outfit?

If you're in love with Madhuri's stunning look and curious about the price, we've got you covered! Her gorgeous ensemble is from the designer label Nupur Kanoi and comes with a hefty price tag of ₹96,800.

Madhuri Dixit's outfit is from the brand Nupur Kanoi and costs ₹96,800.(www.azafashions.com)

Madhuri accessorised her look with a pair of striking golden dangling statement earrings, chic bangles adorning her wrist, a sparkling diamond ring, and a pair of elegant high heels. Her makeup was equally glamorous, featuring smokey eyeshadow, smudged kajal, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of glossy red lipstick. She styled her luscious tresses in soft curls, left loose with a side part, perfectly rounding off her ethnic look.