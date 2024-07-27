Malaika Arora and Aditya Roy Kapur dazzle as showstoppers in stunning ethnic ensembles at India Couture Week 2024: Watch

FDCI India Couture Week 2024 is in full swing, delivering a high-octane fashion extravaganza. After two days of awe-inspiring fashion shows, day 3 was nothing short of a glamorous affair. Since the start of Fashion Week, fashion enthusiasts have been on the edge of their seats to see what stunning designs and celebrity showstoppers will grace this year's event. And we are certainly not disappointed. On day 3, Siddartha Tytler and Kunal Rawal showcased their mesmerising collections that are totally swoon-worthy. Popular celebrities like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor stun as showstoppers and set the ramp ablaze. Let's take a closer look at their stunning looks. (Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez stuns as showstopper at Indian Couture Week in glamorous French inspired black ensemble: Watch ) Malaika Arora and Aditya Roy Kapur bring glamour and tradition to the ramp at India Couture Week 2024.(Instagram)

Malaika Arora turned showstopper for Siddartha Tytler

Siddartha Tytler's collection, showcased by him, embodied the opulence of Caligula's extravagant world. Malaika Arora, the designer's muse, elevated the show with her stunning presence. The actress dazzled on the runway in a striking black, glitzy lehenga, setting the bar high. The outfit featured a structured plunging blouse paired with an embellished lehenga, perfectly delivering a dose of glamour. She accessorized with bangles, earrings, and rings, adding an extra edge to her look. Her signature glam was completed with a bronzed complexion, smoky eyes, and wispy lashes.

Aditya Roy Kapoor dazzles in Kunal Rawal

Aditya Roy Kapur made a striking impression as the showstopper for Kunal Rawal’s presentation at India Couture Week on Friday, truly setting the ramp on fire with his charisma. He wore a deep blue sherwani, elegantly paired with black dhoti-style pants, and added a touch of sophistication with a slightly bushy beard. Aditya showcased Kunal's "Sehra Festive Couture" collection at the Taj Palace, embodying the quintessential Punjabi Munda vibe with flair. The show began with a Punjabi introduction, setting the tone for the evening. Aditya not only commanded attention with his runway presence but also brought an extra layer of excitement by joining Kunal and the live performers in a spirited dance.