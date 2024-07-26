Jacqueline Fernandez stuns as showstopper at Indian Couture Week in glamorous French inspired black ensemble: Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez set the ramp ablaze last night as she turned showstopper for Roseroom by Isha Jajodia at Indian Couture Week. Ever since the fashion week began, fashion enthusiasts have been eagerly anticipating the stunning designs and celebrity showstoppers that would grace the event this year. And we are definitely not disappointed. Jacqueline Fernandez dazzled at Indian Couture Week in a stunning black off-shoulder gown.(Instagram/@fdciofficial)

After a display of royal elegance on day one, day two was nothing short of glamour as Isha Jajodia showcased her collection named "Art of Eternity," which blends artisanal heritage with modern feminine strength. Jacqueline played the perfect muse for the designer, leaving onlookers swooning as she dazzled on the ramp in stunning black attire. Scroll down to know more about her look. (Also read: Wamiqa Gabbi and Taha Shah bring royal elegance to India Couture Week 2024 in stunning ethnic ensembles: Watch )

Jacqueline Fernandez turns showstopper in stunning black gown

Jacqueline's showstopper look featured a stunning black gown with an off-shoulder sweetheart neckline, a bodycon fit, a fish-cut hemline, and silver sequin detailing that added an extra oomph factor. She paired the gown with a long black netted cape draped over her shoulders, sweeping the floor and adding a dramatic flair to her ensemble. To complement her outfit, she chose a luxurious diamond statement necklace that adorned her neck, a chunky wristwatch, and massive diamond rings on her fingers, all of which exuded royal vibes.

Her bold makeup look was equally captivating, featuring smoky eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, contoured cheekbones, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of dark red lipstick. Her lustrous tresses were styled in a top bun, adding an extra touch of sassiness to her look. Jacqueline's ensemble was a perfect blend of elegance and drama, making her appearance on the ramp absolutely swoon-worthy.

About the 'Art of Eternity' collection

Isha Jajodia's "Art of Eternity" collection represents a love story whispered in lace and meticulously crafted dreams. Inspired by the grandeur of French architectural landmarks, our designs blend artisanal heritage with modern feminine strength. Delicate lace patterns and luxurious fabrics evoke palatial elegance, while botanical motifs and ethereal fabrics capture the essence of a fairy tale romance. Each garment is a masterpiece, adorned with intricate embroidery, beadwork, and appliqué, celebrating the beauty of nature and timeless craftsmanship.