Wamiqa Gabbi and Taha Shah bring royal elegance to India Couture Week 2024 in stunning ethnic ensembles: Watch

India Couture Week has arrived and the excitement is palpable as we eagerly anticipate the stunning designs and celebrity showstoppers set to grace the event. Last night, Wamiqa Gabbi and Taha Shah turned heads as showstoppers for Asal & Mard by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at the Hyundai India Couture Week, which kicked off in New Delhi on July 24. Wamiqa Gabbi and Taha Shah dazzles as showstopper in regal outfits at India Couture Week 2024(Instagram)

The opening show was a visual extravaganza showcasing the designer duo's signature styles. Known for their unique approach, Abu and Sandeep did not disappoint, presenting their art against a massive Haveli-inspired backdrop, all set to the vibrant music genre of 'Disco Mujra'. G.K. Chudiwala's intricate fine jewellery beautifully complemented the garments, adding to the evening's splendour.

Decoding Wamiqa Gabbi's stunning showstopper looks

Wamiqa Gabbi and Taha Shah were the perfect muses for the young labels, setting the ramp ablaze with their unmatched royal elegance in regal outfits. Wamiqa Gabbi wowed the audience as she opened the show in an ivory trail lehenga from the 'Botanical Bloom' line. Her breathtaking outfit featured a sweetheart neckline blouse adorned with intricate golden resham embroidery and ivory silk threads, highlighted with pearls and crystals. The matching flared skirt, brimming with glamour, and a netted veil draped over her head added a touch of drama. With glamorous makeup and her luscious tresses left open, she truly owned the ramp.

She closed the show as a regal bride in a Red Lehenga from the 'Bridal Gota' collection. Her stunning lehenga, epitomising bridal elegance, was adorned with intricate Gota, Zardozi work, and encrusted with crystals. The matching flared skirt and dupatta were beautifully draped, showcasing rich Indian craftsmanship. With a stunning makeup look and her hair left loose, she looked like an ethereal Indian princess.

Taha Shah stun in regal outfits

On the other hand, Taha Shah Badussha stole the spotlight in an olive silk tissue long kurta, which dazzled with crystal-encrusted flying birds. His elegant kurta was paired with relaxed yet regal brocade flared pants, combining comfort with sophistication. In a subsequent appearance, the Heeramandi actor epitomised opulence in brocade pants paired with a dramatic textile drape adorned with intricate Zardozi embroidery. His ensemble was further enhanced by a matching Zardozi belt, adding a touch of grandeur. With his gelled and perfectly groomed hair, along with his effortlessly charming style, Taha Shah Badussha truly captured hearts.