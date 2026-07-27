India's 'senior living capital isn't Bengaluru or Pune' but this Tamil Nadu city with 'pleasant climate all year round'

When it comes to retirement planning, conventional wisdom often points toward major tech hubs and metropolitan cities like ‘Bengaluru or Pune’. However, market trends and changing lifestyle priorities among retirees may be shifting the spotlight toward an unexpected frontrunner in Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore. Also read | Silent challenges of ageing parents

According to a July 24 Instagram post by senior living advisory firm Suvarna Living, Coimbatore has established itself as India’s undisputed 'senior living capital', outstripping larger metros in dedicated retirement housing supply and buyer demand.

Highlighting the city’s dominance in the sector, Suvarna Living's analysis detailed why the city leads the market: "The senior living capital of India is not the city you're thinking of. Because neither is it India's biggest city, nor is it the financial capital, nor is it the city with the highest-paying jobs. And yet, it leads India's senior living sector in terms of inventory with 5,500 units."

Suvarna Living highlighted a notable shift in demographic patterns among homebuyers: "Only 25 percent of the buyers here are local. The majority are relocating from elsewhere, including Bengaluru and Mumbai. This reveals something very interesting: people aren't retiring in the places where they built their careers. They are retiring where they believe they will lead a better life."

Explaining the underlying motivations driving retirees away from major metropolitan centres, Suvarna Living shared: “Eventually, healthcare becomes more important than high-rises. A pleasant climate all year round starts mattering more than a prestigious pin code. And a slower pace of life beats a shorter commute, which is exactly why this city has become India's senior living capital over the last couple of years... talking about Coimbatore.”