Nita Ambani epitomises elegance in Chanel blazer worth 1.57 lakh as she is re-elected unanimously to IOC

As the Paris 2024 Olympic Games' grand opening ceremony approaches this weekend, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced the unanimous re-election of Nita M. Ambani as an IOC member from India. Nita Ambani, a prominent Indian philanthropist and Founder of the Reliance Foundation, was re-elected during the 142nd IOC session in Paris, securing 100% of the votes. Nita Ambani, Founder of the Reliance Foundation, was unanimously re-elected as an IOC member at the 142nd session in Paris.

Nita Ambani made a stunning appearance at the event, donning an elegant Chanel tweed blazer, which added a touch of sophistication to the occasion. Scroll down to know more about her appearance. (Also read: Nita Ambani, in embroidered red suit, gets warm welcome at 2024 Paris Olympics event by Emmanuel Macron )

Nita Ambani stuns in Chanel blazer

Nita Ambani's look at the event featured a stylish Chanel blazer that captured the eyes of fashion enthusiasts. Showcasing both class and style, her jacket is an essential addition to any wardrobe.

Chanel's masterful use of tweed to create timeless pieces is iconic, and this classic buttoned jacket is no exception. Crafted from luxurious red and blue tweed, the jacket boasts a buttoned front and a structured silhouette that exudes elegance.

The attention to detail in this piece is truly remarkable. The trims, hems, epaulets, and pockets are highlighted with intricate detailing that mimic Chanel's signature chain-link design, adding an extra layer of sophistication. This jacket not only serves as a fashion statement but also as a piece of fashion history that will never disappoint.

What is the price of her outfit?

If you loved Nita Ambani's blazer and are curious about its cost, don't worry—we've got you covered. Her stunning Chanel blazer comes with a price tag of 6,891 AED, which is equivalent to ₹1.57 lakh.

Nita Ambani's Chanel blazer comes with a price tag of ₹1.57 lakh.(https://theluxurycloset.com/)

She paired it with black fitted pants and a pair of matching shiny pumps. Accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a massive ring adorning her finger, she finished off her chic look. Her makeup included nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left open in the middle part, she looked absolutely stunning.