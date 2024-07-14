Nita Ambani is literally studded in diamonds for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's reception. Check out her glam look

Nita Ambani was a vision of opulence, literally studded in diamonds! Yes, you read that right. The grooms mother is renowned for her extravagant taste in jewels, showcasing an array of rubies, emeralds, and sapphires. But her love for these gems doesn't stop at just necklaces; she seamlessly integrates them into her hair and clothing as well. On Sunday, the Ambani family hosted a grand reception to continue the celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, which kicked off with a spectacular ceremony on Friday, July 12. The Mumbai event was a glittering affair, with family members like Mukesh, Nita, Akash, and Isha Ambani in attendance, alongside a host of Bollywood and international celebrities. Nita Ambani dazzled everyone at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's reception, adorned in diamonds from head to toe. (Instagram)

Nita Ambani never fails to make a fashion statement, and her latest appearance at the reception was nothing short of spectacular. With her saree adorned in exquisite jewels and draped with unparalleled elegance, she once again proved her status as a fashion icon. Scroll down to know more about her look. (Also read: Nita Ambani wears rare rangkat Banarasi saree by Manish Malhotra. Here's why it's so special )

Decoding Nita Ambani's stunning reception look

Her stunning saree comes in an enchanting shade of red, featuring intricate hand embroidery that showcases rich craftsmanship. The heavily embroidered golden borders added an extra touch of charm. However, what truly caught the attention of fashion lovers were the diamonds that adorned her saree, exuding sheer royal elegance. She draped the six yards traditionally, letting the pallu elegantly fall from her shoulder. Paired with a bright pink exquisitely embroidered blouse, she demonstrated she is the ultimate queen who can slay any look to perfection.

Nita accessorised her look with opulent diamond jewellery, including a heavy multi-layered necklace, huge statement earrings, and bangles adorning her wrists. Her makeup was equally glamorous, with shimmery eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and glossy lipstick. Her tresses were tied in a middle-parted bun adorned with flowers, showcasing her rich aura.

About Radhika-Anant wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant couple exchanged vows following Hindu rituals on July 12, with notable guests like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas in attendance. The wedding took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and was followed by the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13, where PM Modi blessed the newlyweds. The final event, the 'Mangal Utsav' or wedding reception, is being celebrated on July 14.