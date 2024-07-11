Nita Ambani dazzles in Gharchola saree for Mata Ki Chowki and stuns in regal blue lehenga for Shiva Shakti Puja: Watch

The biggest wedding of the year is just around the corner, and we can't keep calm. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12, and their wedding festivities have already begun, grabbing all the headlines. Throughout the celebration, Nita Ambani has consistently proved her fashion prowess with stunning looks. From exquisite custom-made outfits to glamorous six yards, she has rocked every look to perfection. The Ambanis recently celebrated the Mata Ki Chowki and Shiva Shakti puja ceremony, and for the occasion, Nita donned two regal outfits that exemplify sartorial brilliance. Let's decode her swoon-worthy looks and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta and others stun in glam ethnic ensembles on Dandiya night: Who wore what) Nita Ambani showcased her elegance in a Gharchola saree and a regal lehenga for recent pre-wedding ceremonies of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.(Instagram)

Nita Ambani stuns in gharchola saree for Mata Ki Chowki

For the Mata Ki Chowki function, Nita Ambani opted for a traditional red gharchola saree designed by the renowned Anuradha Vakil. The gharchola, a traditional Gujarati saree, is celebrated for its intricate patterns and vibrant colours. Nita's stunning six yards showcased the rich red and gold hues, with detailed bandhani and zari work that enhanced its elegance. The stunning combination of colours and exquisite craftsmanship made it a true masterpiece. She paired it with a heavily bejewelled blouse that exudes royal vibes.

She accessorized her glamorous look with traditional jewellery, including a gold necklace, matching earrings, and bangles, adding a classic touch. Her makeup was subtle yet sophisticated, featuring a flawless base, softly defined eyes, and nude lips. Nita's hair was styled in a neat bun adorned with fresh flowers, perfectly capturing the festive spirit of the occasion.

Blue lehenga for Shiva Shakti puja

As the day transitioned to the Shiva Shakti puja function, Nita Ambani radiated regal elegance in a royal blue lehenga. This stunning outfit showcases the perfectly blends shades of green and blue and was embellished with intricate motifs and zari designs. The borders, detailed with patchwork and a peach hemline, added a delicate contrast to her ensemble. The outfit was complemented by a gold jewelled blouse adorned with chandan haar and silver thread detailing exuding royal vibes. For the glam, she chose a matte foundation that accentuated her natural beauty, paired with well-defined eyebrows that framed her face perfectly. Peach lips provided a subtle pop of color. Her hair was elegantly styled in a French bun with a side part, completing her sophisticated ensemble.