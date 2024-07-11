Janhvi Kapoor attends Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Shiva Shakti Puja with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Actor Janhvi Kapoor attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shiva Shakti Puja with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. On Wednesday, several pictures and videos of the duo arriving at the event together emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Dutt attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Shiva Shakti Puja. Watch) Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were spotted at the Ambani event.

What Janhvi, Shikhar wore to puja

For the puja, Janhvi wore a multi-coloured lehenga traditional jewellery and tied her hair into a bun. Shikhar Pahariya was seen in a cream kurta and matching pyjama. Though they arrived together at the event, the duo didn't pose for the paparazzi.

Janhvi smiles, poses for the paparazzi

After entering Ambani's residence Antilla, where the puja is being held, Shikhar gestured Janhvi to pose for the paparazzi while he entered the venue to interact with other guests. Janhvi was left smiling by his gesture. She posed for the paparazzi before heading inside.

More celebs at event

Apart from them, Atlee, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, and Ananya Panday were also seen at the puja. Sanjay wore a golden-hued kurta pyjama for the occasion. Ranveer attended the event in an embroidered ivory kurta set. Shanaya Kapoor was seen in a peach-tinted sharara set. Ananya opted for a purple lehenga set.

About Ambani events

Alongside the puja, the mehendi ceremony also took place at Ambani's residence. The Ambani family hosted a vibrant haldi ceremony at Antilia. On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a sangeet ceremony, which was attended by pop star Justin Bieber. Earlier, Anant and Radhika took part in a Grah Shanti puja too.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride's maternal uncle (mama) visits her with sweets and gifts.

The main ceremonies will begin on July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah (wedding function). The celebrations will continue on July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav (wedding reception), is scheduled for July 14.