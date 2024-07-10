Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Dutt attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Shiva Shakti Puja. Watch

On Wednesday, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted a Shiva Shakti Puja at the Ambani home, Antilia, in Mumbai. Numerous Bollywood celebs, including Ranveer Singh, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Dutt, and others, were present. (Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet: Vicky Kaushal, Atlee and Disha Patani groove to Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz. Watch) Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Bollywood celebs attend

Kailash Kher was one of the first celebs spotted entering Antilia. He will also perform at the mehendi ceremony, which will be held today. He opted for a blue kurta and beige pants. Sanjay opted for a simple cream kurta-pyjama set with a collar.

Ranveer posed for pictures before heading inside, with his hair up in a man bun. He opted for a cream and gold kurta-pyjama, pairing it with matching jootis.

Ananya looked radiant in a purple and gold lehenga set, with her hair left loose.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bashes

Anant and Radhika had their roka in 2022 and got engaged in 2023. They held numerous pre-wedding events this year, with a star-studded bash in Jamnagar followed by a luxurious cruise. They also hosted sangeet, haldi, Mameru, Gruha Shanti puja, and other events that were also attended by Bollywood celebrities. Justin Bieber recently performed at the sangeer while Rihanna performed at Jamnagar and Katy Perry performed during the cruise.

Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and others have been attending the pre-wedding festivities. Ram Charan attended the first pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan also in attendance.

Anant, Radhika’s wedding

Anant and Radhika will get married as per traditional Hindu Vedic customs on July 12. Shubh Vivah, the wedding function, will see guests from across the world in attendance. The celebrations will continue onto July 13 and July 14 with the Shubh Aashirwad and Mangal Utsav.