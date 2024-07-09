Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan were inseparable at Anant Ambani's haldi ceremony: ‘Sara kahan gayi?’

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday seem to be the new BFFs in town. After sharing the couch on Koffee with Karan season 8, they're now partying and posing together during the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (Also Read: Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray become parents, Ananya Panday says her ‘beautiful baby boy nephew is here’) Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday at the Ambani haldi

Ananya asks ‘Sara kahan gayi?’

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video in which Ananya and Sara can be seen posing together. When Sara goes away, Ananya asks, “Sara kahan gayi?” (where did Sara go?) Sara joins her back and they pose for the shutterbugs together. Ananya wore a light pink gown with golden border and a matching dupatta draped over her right shoulder. She completed the look with golden danglers and her hair tied behind the head in a bun with gajra. Meanwhile, Sara chose a multicoloured crop top, skirt, and dupatta, paired with matching jewellery and a potli bag.

Internet reacts

Instagram users flooded the comment section with compliments. One of them commented, “Tale of 2 sisters (laughing with tears emoji).” Another wrote, “Cute lag rahi hai dono (surprise and love eyes emojis).” “yes, we all are thinking the same (skull emoji) iykyk,” commented a third one. Interestingly, both Sara and Ananya previously dated Kartik Aaryan. He dated Ananya first after they shot for their 2019 romantic comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh. He then went out with Sara while filming their 2020 romantic drama Love Aaj Kal.

Sara and Ananya became close to each other last year. Their bonding was for everyone to see on Koffee with Karan season 8, on which they discussed work, friendships, and relationships. They were also seen partying together with Anant, Radhika, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Orry. They also shook a leg on Tauba Tauba, Vicky's new song from Bad Newz, which was sung live by Karan Auljha and Badshah.

Ananya will be next seen in Call Me Bae and Control. Meanwhile, Sara will star opposite Ananya's ex Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro… In Dino and an untitled action comedy opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.