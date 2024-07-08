Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray become parents, Ananya Panday says her ‘beautiful baby boy nephew is here’

Social media influencer and actor Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday gave birth to a baby boy. She and her husband Ivor McCray took to their Instagram handles to announce they've become parents and also revealed the baby's face. (Also Read – Inside Alanna Panday’s dreamy blue baby shower: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu attend) Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray become parents to a baby boy

Alanna, Ivor announce baby boy's birth

In the short video shared by Alanna and Ivor, he first enters the frame and sits on a bed. He calls her, and she enters with the baby boy resting in her arms. They look at the baby, then at each other, before sharing a kiss. The new mother and father twinned in blue as he wore a powder blue T-shirt and denims, and she flaunted a short skirt in a glossier hue. Even the newborn baby was dressed in blue. The couple captioned the joint post, “Our little angel is here.”

Celebs react

Several Bollywood celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the new parents. Jibraan Khan, who recently made his Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, wrote, “Ohhhhh my god !! Congratulations you two (red heart emojis).” Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, who will soon tie the knot this year, also commented, “oh my god!!!! congratulations you guys (nazar and blue heart emojis).” Ananya also took to her Instagram Stories to share the video. She wrote along with it, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here (all-blue emojis).”

Alanna Panday is a social media influencer with 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Her maternity photo shoots, including her blue baby shower, grabbed a lot of eyeballs. She'll soon make her screen debut in Prime Video India's reality show The Tribe, which will revolve around the lives of India's top social media influencers. It will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

Interestingly, Karan also launched Ananya's career with his production, Punit Malhotra's 2019 campus caper Student of the Year 2. Alanna's brother Ahaan Panday will also soon make his Bollywood debut with a Mohit Suri romance, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.