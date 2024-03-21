Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is having a boy; watch her honest first reaction in gender reveal video

Pics and videos of Alanna’s 'gender reveal picnic'

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Alanna Panday posed a video of herself and Ivor dressed in white, sitting with a white gender reveal cake that had ‘baby’ written on it. As Alanna and Ivor dug into the cake with their glasses, the light blue of the inside sponge, which symbolised that she was going to have a boy, was revealed. Alanna and Ivor burst out laughing, and he kissed her cheek.

Earlier, Alanna had also shared pictures of the gender reveal party featuring blue, pink and peach flowers, balloons, cushions and stuffed teddy bears. A few days ago, she also posted an inside video from the celebration, and wrote in her Instagram caption, “Did a little gender reveal picnic. Do you think it’s going to be a BOY or GIRL?”

Alanna and Ivor are expecting their first child

Ever since announcing her first pregnancy with a dreamy maternity photoshoot in February 2024, Alanna has posted a bunch of pictures and videos of herself cradling her growing baby bump. After she announced her pregnancy on February 28, Anusha Dandekar, Tania Shroff, Bhavana Pandey and Deanne Panday, among others, congratulated Alanna and Ivor on their baby news.

In the baby announcement clip, Alanna and Ivor posed in a forest as they cradled her belly. Alanna also gave a glimpse of her sonogram. Most recently, mom-to-be Alanna flaunted her baby bump at The Tribe launch during a Prime Video event in Mumbai, where Ivor joined her. She will be seen on the Karan Johar backed show.

