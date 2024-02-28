Alanna Panday is pregnant, shows baby bump in cute video with husband Ivor McCray: ‘We can’t wait to meet you’

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray, who tied the knot last year, are set to become parents. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Alanna posted a video from her nature-themed maternity shoot. (Also Read | Alanna Panday uses AI to see what her and Ivor's ‘future baby would look like’) Alanna Panday shared a video also featuring Ivor McCray on Instagram.

Alanna, Ivor expecting first child

In the clip, Alanna and Ivor posed in a forest as both of them cradled her growing baby bump. The video also showed the couple sitting on a bed and smiling at each other. Alanna also gave a glimpse of her sonogram. She added Sydney Rose's Turning Page as the background music. In the clip, Alanna wore a floral string dress, while Ivor was seen in a white shirt and trousers.

Bhavana, Deanne, Anusha react to the news

Sharing the video, Alanna wrote, "We love you so much already, we can’t wait to meet you (wings emoji)." Reacting to the post, Ivor wrote, "I can’t wait to meet our baby, I love you." Anusha Dandekar and Tania Shroff congratulated the couple.

Bhavana Pandey commented, "Alannnaaa, we can’t wait either !!!! Lots of love and best wishes." Alanna's mother, Deanne Panday said, "Crying seeing your video, love you so much .. I’m gonna be a grand mom, so so so beautiful you look my baby girl..can’t wait to see you..yaaaaaaa whooo hoooooo I will be a grandmom soon."

When Alanna used AI to see how her child would look

Last year in July, Alanna had shared pictures of what her 'future baby would look like' with the help of AI (artificial intelligence). Taking to Instagram, Alanna had posted a video featuring herself, Ivor and a little girl. Alanna had captioned the post, “Using AI to see what our future baby would look like (face holding back tears, cloud and white heart emojis).” Reacting to the post, Ivor wrote, "Your mini me (red heart emoji)." He also added, “I think the baby has my personality.”

Who are Alanna and Ivor?

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and fitness instructor Deanne Panday. She married her long-time boyfriend Ivor following Hindu rituals in Mumbai in March last year. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday, Chunky as well as Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, Neelam Kothari, Mahima Chaudhry, and Tusshar Kapoor, among others attended the wedding.

Alanna got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor in 2021. Ivor is a US-based photographer by profession. Alanna and Ivor dated for quite many years before they decided to tie the knot. They have a YouTube channel together and live in Los Angeles, US. They also have a great number of followers on Instagram and keep making videos to keep their fans in the loop and entertained.

