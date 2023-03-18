Alanna Panday shares official wedding pics; says 'can’t wait to start a family' with Ivor McCray

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday married Ivor McCray on Thursday in the presence of family and friends in Mumbai. After many celebs such as Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor offered a glimpse of the dreamy wedding, the bride has shared the official wedding photos on Instagram. Also read: Ananya Panday dances to Saat Samundar Paar as cousin Alanna Panday marries Ivor McCray. Watch Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray at their wedding.

On Friday, Alanna, who is a model and social media influencer, shared photos of her dressed in a stunning white lehenga from her wedding with Ivor, a US-based photographer and videographer. Alanna Panday is the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and wife Deanne Panday.

The first picture shows Alanna and Ivor holding hands at their wedding. The second one was a candid photo of the two hugging. The sixth image from Ivor and Alanna's wedding album showed them looking at each other and smiling during their pheras (Hindu wedding ritual). There were also some pictures of the two performing other wedding rituals. The last photo in Alanna's post was of her and Ivor sharing a kiss at their wedding ceremony.

She wrote in her caption, "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world, Ivor McCray, can’t wait to start a family with you (heart and infinity emojis)." Ivor commented on her post, "My wife, I love you so much." Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, "So happy for you guys." A fan commented, "I think this is the first Indian bride that I like. The dress, jewellery, everything, and for the groom too."

Alanna's bridal lehenga was designed by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The designer shared her solo photos on Instagram, and wrote, "The fairytale elegance of her white wedding in our threads. Our Manish Malhotra bride adorns an ivory handcrafted threadwork lehenga, embellished with subtle pearls, bugle beads and crystals. Her look is complemented by a romantic veil featuring scallops and our signature petal edging finish."

Earlier, actor Ananya Panday and social media personality Aaliyah Kashyap had shared videos and pictures from Alanna and Ivor's wedding on Instagram. Ananya with parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, actor Shibani Dandekar, VJ Anusha Dandekar, Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan and husband-filmmaker Atul Agnihotri, among many others attended the wedding. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shanaya Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor were also spotted in Alanna's wedding videos and photos that have been circulating on social media.

