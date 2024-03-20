Varun Dhawan's Citadel Honey Bunny to Anil Kapoor's Subedaar: Full list of Prime Video's new Indian shows, films

In a treat for fans, Prime Video has announced its 2024 slate of 69 titles, including brand new shows and films such as Varun Dhawan's Citadel: Honey Bunny, Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae and Bhumi Pednekar's Daldal, Abhishek Bachchan's Be Happy and Anil Kapoor's Subedaar among others. Filmmaker Karan Johar turned host for the majority of the event. (Also Read | Paatal Lok Season 2 and Call Me Bae to Follow Kar Lo Yaar and Be Happy) Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Citadel Honey Bunny (L); Anil Kapoor in Subedaar.

The slate was announced at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday, and several actors introduced their movies and shows. Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, filmmakers Farhan Akhtar, Vikramaditya Motwane, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Rohit Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Suriya and many others were in attendance.

List of new shows, returning series

The streamer unveiled a total of 27 new shows across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages; five returning series, including new seasons of Pataal Lok and Mirzapur; eight original movies, including Boman Irani's directorial debut The Mehta Boys and Chhorii 2 with Nushrratt Bharuccha; and 29 features that will be available on Prime Video post their theatrical run.

The highlights from the new original shows were Ananya's Call Me Bae, Varun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Citadel: Honey Bunny, as well as titles such as Daldal, which marks Bhumi's OTT debut, Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire-created Bandwale, Daring Partners starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Dil Dosti Dilemma and Dupahiya.

More about the shows

The line-up also features Uorfi Javed's reality show Follow Karlo Yaar, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's Gulkanda Tales, Khauf and Vijay Varma-starrer Matka King which is directed by Nagraj Manjule. Ma Kasum, Rangeen, The Great Indian Code, The Rana Connection, The Revolutionaries, Sooni Tarporwala's Waack Girls, Pritish Nandy's Ziddi Girls make up the list.

The original series slate includes Inspector Rishi (Tamil), Arabia Kadali (Telugu), Gangs Kuruthi Punal (Tamil), Snakes and Ladders (Tamil), Telugu talk show The Rana Connection, hosted by Baahubali star Rana Daggubati in Telugu. Besides, the streamer announced Sivarapalli and Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam, the Telugu and Tamil versions of the Hindi comedy-drama show Panchayat.

From the returning titles, Prime Video teased the new seasons of the critically acclaimed series Paatal Lok, Mirzapur and Panchayat. Paatal Lok, Bandish Bandits and Tamil show Suzhal - The Vortex are returning with their second seasons, while Mirzapur and Panchayat will debut their third chapters.

About new movies on Prime Video

The eight original movies include Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan, which is scheduled to hit the streamer's platform on Friday, and Anil Kapoor's Subedaar with director Suresh Triveni. Abhishek's Be Happy, which highlights the extraordinary lengths a father will go to fulfil his daughter's dreams and find true happiness, comes from Remo D'Souza.

Boman Irani will make his directorial debut with The Mehta Boys, a film he wrote in collaboration with Oscar-winning screenwriter Alex Dinelaris. The line-up includes Reema Kagti's directorial Supermen of Malegaon and Chhorii 2 as well as Telugu movies Cheekati Lo and Uppu Kappu Rambu.

Shahid Kapoor will be headlining Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, a new action film that will be available for streaming on Prime Video after its release in theatres. To be directed by Kannada filmmaker Sachin B Ravi, the film is one of the 29 big titles that will be available for streaming on Prime Video after completing their run in theatres. The list includes Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, Stree 2, Ranveer Singh's Don 3, Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion, Kanguva featuring Suriya, Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Baaghi 4, Housefull 5 and Shoojit Sircar's next film.

Rahul Dholakia's Agni, Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's Bad Newz, Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star, Ram Charan's Game Changer, Ground Zero, Madgaon Express, Yudhra, Yodha, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Ustaad Bhagat Singh are also part of the line-up.

