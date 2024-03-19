Paatal Lok Season 2 and Call Me Bae to Follow Kar Lo Yaar and Be Happy: Prime Video announces slate for 2024

Prime Video India unveiled their list of films and series that will release in 2024. At an event held in Mumbai, the streamer’s lineup featured a number of new series and post-theatrical releases. The ‘Are You Ready’ event shared the update for a number of releases for the year. Check out the list. (Also read: Kanguva sizzle teaser: Suriya's next promises to be heavy on action and drama. Watch) Prime Video has announced their list of movies and series hitting the OTT platform in 2024

Citadel: Honey Bunny

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are all set to headline the Indian installment of Russo brothers’ Citadel, titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. “Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe.” read the caption.

The Rana Connection

Actor Rana Daggubatti will be having his own chat show! The new show, titled The Rana Connection, will be “an exciting and curiosity-piquing talk show hosted by celebrated actor Rana Daggubati, featuring his friends and contemporaries from Indian cinema,” according to the logline.

Daldal

Bhumi Pednekar will headline a crime investigation thriller titled Daldal. The description read, “Haunted by the guilt of her past and dealing with the demons of her present, a newly-appointed DCP, Rita Ferreira, must embark on an investigation of a series of murders that puts her on a collision course with a cold-blooded serial killer.”

Call Me Bae

Finally, an update on Call Me Bae! Ananya Panday stars in the show which will be released in Prime Video this year. The synopsis reads, “Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.”

Paatal Lok Season 2

Paatal Lok is back and this time the new addition to the cast is Tilotamma Shome. “Two seemingly disconnected cases get Hathiram and Ansari to work together again, sending them down the track of a nebulous conspiracy,” reads the synopsis. Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathi Ram Chaudhary returns back to the show.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar

Uorfi Javed has a new show in Prime Video which will revolve around her fashion, priorities and much more. “Uorfi Javed is India’s biggest viral sensation - where she goes, drama follows! Her fame, like her clothes, are self-made but now she’s taking it all to the next level. Get to know the real Uorfi as she ups her game and her fame, while also keeping her fully dysfunctional family together,” read the description.

Subedaar

Trust Anil Kapoor to always deliver! The actor will star in Subedaar, which will be directed by Suresh Triveni. The synopsis reads, “In an adrenaline fuelled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation, must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family.”

Be Happy

Abhishek Bachchan teams up with director Remo D’Souza for this heartwarming tale of a father-daughter tale. “Unfold the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspires to perform on the country’s biggest dance reality show. Be Happy highlights the extraordinary lengths a father will go to fulfil his daughter’s dreams and find true happiness,” is what the film is about.

Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues

The post-theatrical release which will land in Prime Video stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead. “Ashwatthama, the immortal warrior cursed by his past, must embrace his destined role as a hero, unleashing his true power to defeat the dark forces and restore harmony to the world on the brink of chaos,” reads the synopsis of the historical drama.

