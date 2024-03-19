Kanguva sizzle teaser: Suriya's next promises to be heavy on action and drama. Watch

The teaser of Kanguva is finally here! On Tuesday, Suriya shared the minute-long sizzle teaser of his upcoming release Kanguva on his social media, which had fans reacting enthusiastically to the action-packed and intense world of the film directed by Siva. (Also read: Kanguva: Suriya unveils first look of Bobby Deol as Udhiran, fans say 'people will go crazy'. See here) Suriya in the Kanguva teaser.

About Kanguva teaser

The teaser of the period action drama film began with the caption, “Brace yourself for the Kanguva World,” as it gave a peak into the land where there is violence and bloodshed. Suriya looked intense as a fierce and ruthless warrior who leads an army to war. He sports long hair and has a rustic look in the teaser. It also gave a peak into the character of Bobby Deol who plays the menacing antagonist. Suriya shared the teaser and wrote, “A glimpse of #Kanguva guys...!”

Reacting to the teaser, a fan commented: “Goosebumps overloaded.” Another fan said, “Surya sir's movie, story selection, acting skills, are unmatched. He is one of the finest actors of India. This looks excellent.” A comment also read, “Most anticipated movie in 2024.” The release date has not been announced yet.

More details

The first glimpse of actor Suriya from Kanguva was released last year on his 48th birthday. In it, Suriya's character was seen killing a person with a lit arrow. The team of Kanguva also unveiled the first look of actor Bobby Deol on his birthday in January this year. In it, he sported different eye colours and a ribcage over his vest.

Kanguva is billed as a "mighty valiant saga", and is backed by UV Creations and Studio Green. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and visuals are from cinematographer Vetri Palanisany. According to the makers, "Kanguva will be raw, rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film". The film will release in 3D in 10 different languages.

