Kanguva: Suriya unveils first look of Bobby Deol as Udhiran, fans say 'people will go crazy'. See here

The team of the upcoming Tamil period action drama film Kanguva has unveiled the first look of actor Bobby Deol. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Studio Green shared the poster on the occasion of his 55th birthday. (Also Read | Bobby Deol turns 55: Sunny Deol wishes ‘my lil Lord Bobby’ on his birthday, shares lovely pics) Bobby Deol as Udhiran in Kanguva.

Bobby Kanguva first look

For his first look, the film's team shared a picture of Bobby wearing antlers on his long hair. He had different eye colours, and a ribcage over his vest. A huge crowd consisting of women surrounded him as he looked straight ahead. The caption read, "Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable. Happy Birthday to our #Udhiran, #BobbyDeol sir #Kanguva #HBDBobbyDeol @thedeol."

Suriya shares poster too

Suriya too, shared the poster and wrote, "Happy birthday #BobbyDeol brother..Thank you for the warm friendship. It was awesome to see you transform in full glory as the mighty #Udhiran in our #Kanguva Guys watch out for him!"

Suriya too, shared the poster.

Suriya also stars in Kanguva

Earlier this month, the makers of the upcoming film unveiled a new poster featuring two intriguing looks of Suriya. One was that of a warrior, and the other one of a man of modern times. Directed by Siva, the film also stars Disha Patani in the lead roles. The makers have still not announced the film's official release date.

Suriya penned a note on Kanguva

Suriya recently wrapped up the film shoot. Taking to Instagram, he shared a still from Kanguva and captioned it, "My last shot done for Kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It's a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @siva_director and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge and special can't wait for you all to see it on screen! #family #missing."

About Kanguva

Last year, the makers announced the title of the film with an intriguing video. The title teaser video featured the background of a dark night, unveiling an eagle, a dog, and a masked warrior riding a horse, followed by a massive army. The movie will be released in 10 languages.

Previously, during the shooting of a fight scene for Kanguva, a rope camera lost control and fell on Suriya. Though the actor was only slightly injured by the fall of the camera, the shoot for the film was cancelled. As per news agency ANI sources, the incident occurred around midnight in EVP Film City.

