Bobby Deol turns 55: Sunny Deol wishes ‘my lil Lord Bobby’ on his birthday, shares lovely pics

Bobby Deol is celebrating his 55th birthday on Saturday. His older brother and actor Sunny Deol shared a few candid pictures of them together on Instagram to wish him on the occasion. A picture also shows them posing with their father and veteran actor, Dharmendra. Also read: Bobby Deol wishes ‘love of my life’ Tanya Deol on her birthday, shares romantic pic Sunny Deol has shared some pics with Bobby Deol on his birthday.

Sunny Deol's post for Bobby Deol

Sharing the pictures with Bobby on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Happy Birthday My Lil #LordBobby. #HappyBirthday #MyLife #Brothers #Deols.” The first picture shows the Deol brothers sharing a tight hug. It is followed by a picture of them from their appearance on Koffee With Karan season 8, along with more pictures of them together.

Bobby also got birthday wishes from his fans in reaction to Sunny's post. Rahul Dev wrote, “Happy birthday Bobs! Lots of love.” Gurpreet Kaur Chadha wrote, “Happy birthday to the most amazing soul.” Some of his fans also wrote, “Happy birthday Lord Bobby.” A fan commented, “Aapki family meri favourite family hai (your family is my favourite family).”

Sunny Deol on Bobby Deol's Animal

Bobby is riding high on the commercial success of his film, Animal. He played the antagonist Abrar Haque in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer and received a fantastic response for his role despite less screen time. The film was, however, called out for allegedly being misogynistic and too violent.

Commenting on the same, Sunny had said in December last year that he is happy with the praise Bobby is receiving for his performance, even though he didn't like certain things in the movie. He had told PTI, "I'm so happy, I'm really very happy for Bobby. I've seen Animal, I liked it, it is nice. There are certain things that I did not like, which I don't like in many films including my own. But that's as a person. I have the right to like or not like, but in totality, it is a nice film. The music is very good and that goes hand in glove with the sequences. Bobby is Bobby, he is always Bobby, but now he is Lord Bobby.”

