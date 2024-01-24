Bobby Deol wishes ‘love of my life’ Tanya Deol on her birthday, shares romantic pic

Bobby Deol has shared a romantic birthday post for wife Tanya Deol on Instagram. He shared a monochrome picture of them dancing together and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life.” The picture shows Bobby in a white shirt and Tanya in a one-shoulder outfit as they dance together. Also read: Bobby Deol performs with wife Tanya at Karan Deol's sangeet. Watch videos Bobby Deol shared a romantic picture of him and Tanya Deol.

Reactions to Bobby Deol's post

Many of their fans and friends also wished Tanya Deol in the comments section. Twinkle Khana, Bipasha Basu, Chunky Panday, and Rahul Dev wished her “happy birthday” while Deanne Panday wrote, “Happy birthday my darling Tanu Panu @taniadeol love you.” Casting director Neeraj Sharma wrote, “Happy Birthday Bhabhi Ma.” Rakhi Sawant however, wrote, “Happy birthday to Bobby," along with several fire emojis. A comment also read: “Gorgeous picture of a gorgeous couple. Happy birthday our most beautiful Tanu.”

Who is Tanya Deol?

Tanya Deol holds a diploma in interior design and had initially designed Bobby's costumes for some of his films. She has her own chain of personalised furniture. In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Tanya had said about Bobby, “He's very tuned in, he's pretty vocal about what he likes and what could be better.” Calling him caring, she had added, “Bobby is very emotional, he does these small, endearing things which mean so much. As a couple we can pre-empt every breath we take.”

Bobby recently talked about how there was a time when Tanya was working, but he wasn't. The actor had told Zoom Entertainment in an interview, “I am a very broad-minded person. I never stopped my wife from working, or subdue her, or make her feel less about herself. I am what I am because of my wife.”

Bobby's work

Bobby is currently riding high on the success of Animal, in which he played a small but powerful antagonist named Abrar Haque. He currently has two Telugu films and one Tamil film in his kitty.

Tanya had joined him for the film's success bash. The couple have two sons, Aryaman and Dharam.

