Bobby Deol performs with wife Tanya, joins Sunny Deol to dance to Naiyo Naiyo at Karan Deol's sangeet. Watch videos

Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and father Dharmendra took to the stage together at the sangeet ceremony of Sunny's son Karan Deol on Friday. Standing between Sunny and Dharmendra, Bobby grooved to his hit Soldier song Naiyo Naiyo. Sunny also joined him to dance to the song. Bobby also performed a couple of dances with his wife Tanya Deol at the sangeet. Also read: Fans hail Sunny Deol as he dances to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke at Karan Deol's sangeet: ‘Itna energy dekh ke main thak gaya’ Bobby Deol dancing with brother Sunny Deol (left) and with wife Tanya Deol (right) at Karan Deol's sangeet.

Bobby and Tanya's performance

Bobby was decked up in a cream kurta-pyjama with a pale yellow jacket and sported a long beard. He danced with wife Tanya to the romantic song Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai from the 1995 film Barsaat. She complemented him in a yellow lehenga. A paparazzo shared a video of their romantic performance on Instagram and fans were moved by the dose of nostalgia.

A fan reacted to the video, “Bobby ka woh era was amazing (Bobby's 90s era was amazing)." Another said, “Lovely, most beautiful couple.” One more said, “Maza aa gaya (I loved it).” A fan also called it a “childhood fav song”.

Bobby's son Aryman had his birthday as well

Bobby's son Aryaman Deol also attended the sangeet. The father-son duo posed together before making their way to the function. He was in a black and white kurta-pyjama with a black jacket.

Earlier in the day, Bobby shared a birthday post for Aryaman on Instagram. Sharing two pictures from his graduation ceremony, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday my Aryaman!. So proud of your achievements. Love you beta." Sunny Deol also posted a birthday wish for his nephew Aryaman. He shared a picture of his mom Prakash Kaur and Aryaman and captioned it: "Happy Birthday Aryaman". In the picture, Aryaman is seen holding hands with his grandmother.

Bobby's upcoming film

Bobby will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller, Animal. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. It will clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Bobby is also doing a Telugu film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He was last seen in season three of Prakash Jha's successful web series, Aashram. He plays the role of Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala in the show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON