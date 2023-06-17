Fans hail Sunny Deol as he dances to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke at Karan Deol's sangeet: ‘Itna energy dekh ke main thak gaya’

Sunny Deol, 66, was a blast at the sangeet ceremony of his son Karan Deol at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Friday. The actor performed his hit Gadar song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke on stage with full enthusiasm. Not only this but he was also dressed up as Tara Singh in a grey kurta, patiala salwaar, brown blazer and black shoes. He also sported a light brown turban. Fans simply loved his sangeet performance and hailed him on social media. Also read: Deol khandaan turns up in style for Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet; dad Sunny channels Tara Singh Sunny Deol set the stage on fire with his performance to a Gadar song.

Fans love Sunny's performance at sangeet

As a paparazzo account shared a video of Sunny's performance on Instagram, a fan commented, “Oh my god this is the cutest thing I saw. I mean a father is performing to his song at his son's wedding/sangeet ceremony! Super cute.” Another wrote, “Sunny Paaji ka toh naam hi kafi hai bass (just his name is enough)...no words.” One more said, “Paaji ki energy abhi bhi zordar (Sunny's energy is still high).” A comment also read: “Itna energy dekh k main thak gaya (I got tired just watching him dance with such energy).”

Some people also accused him of promoting his film Gadar 2 even at his son's wedding. One such comment read: “Shadi main bhi promotion jari hai (promotions are on even during the wedding).” Replying to one such person, one of Sunny's fans wrote, “Paaji ko promotion ki jarurat nhi hai (Sunny doesn't need promotions).”

Karan Deol's wedding festivities

Sunny's son Karan Deol is set to tie the knot with his fiance Drisha Acharya on June 18. The sangeet on Friday had all from Bobby Deol and wife Tanya Deol to his cousin Abhay Deol in attendance. A video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho at the roka ceremony had also gone viral.

Karan made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, directed by Sunny Deol. He was then seen in the 2021 film Velle and is now said to be featuring in the upcoming film Apne 2.

All about Gadar 2

Sunny will next be seen in Gadar 2, reuniting with his Gadar co-star Ameesha Patel. The film will release in theatres on August 11. Talking about the film, Sunny said, "Gadar 2 carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It's a blessing to be able to bring back one of India's most loved family film. At its heart the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms."

