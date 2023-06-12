Gadar 2 teaser: Sunny Deol's Tara Singh will ‘take Lahore in dahej’. Watch

The first teaser for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 is out. Watch it here. Sunny Deol plays Tara Singh in Gadar 2.

The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama original was set during the Partition of India and starring Ameesha Patel and created history at the box office when it was released in 2001. The film starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role. It revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

The re-release of Gadar came ahead of the sequel's teaser release. Helmed by Anil Sharma Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Utkarsh played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part.

Excited about the second part, Sunny earlier said, "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience."

