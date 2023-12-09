Bobby Deol says he is a very broad-minded person: ‘I never stopped my wife from working'

Bobby Deol is basking in the praise for his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal that is running successfully in theatres. In an interview with Zoom Entertainment, the actor opened up about his family and raising his kids. He admitted that the relationship with his sons is completely different from the one he had with his father, actor Dharmendra, when he was young. Bobby and his wife Tanya Deol welcomed Aryaman in 2001 and Dharam in 2004. (Also read: Karan Johar refers to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's statement as he talks about how gender politics is important in films) Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol at Gadar 2 premiere in August, 2023. (File Photo)

What Bobby Deol said

Speaking with Zoom Entertainment, Bobby said: “When I was growing up, it was a different scenario all together. There was respect that you had to keep for your parents. You cannot go beyond certain things. With your mothers, you can still fight, still argue. Mothers are made like that, but fathers ke saath always jhijhak rehti thi (There was always a sense of hesitation with fathers).”

‘I am a very broad-minded person’

The actor further added, “I saw that it didn’t happen with me and my kids, and it's not my dad’s fault because he grew up in the same environment, but I am a very broad-minded person. I never stopped my wife from working, or subdue her, or make her feel less about herself. I am what I am because of my wife.”

Bobby Deol recently wished Dharmendra on his 88th birthday. He shared pictures with Dharmendra on his Instagran account where he was seen kissing his father on the cheek. Dharmendra was seen smiling and wearing a rose garland. Bobby wrote in the caption, “Love you the most Papa (red heart emojis). Blessed to be your son! (red heart emojis). #HappyBirthday.”

More details

Bobby's turn in Animal as Abrar has garnered a lot of attention from audiences. Apart from Bobby, Animal has Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film has been on a bumper run at the box office, and it recently crossed another milestone as it breached the ₹600 crore gross mark worldwide. The film released on December 1.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now Click to join.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.