Karan Johar refers to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's statement as he talks about how gender politics is important in films

Do filmmakers need to be aware of the gender politics at play while making a film? Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has caught up social media by storm, with many calling out the misogyny and toxic masculinity in the film. In an interview with Film Companion, Karan Johar opened up on the importance of gender politics in cinema and referred to Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his remark. The director gave an example from his mistakes in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and how its important to evolve with age. (Also read: Bobby Deol on Animal's ‘toxic masculinity’ criticism: ‘Films are influenced by society’) Karan Johar referred to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's statement in a recent interview.

What Karan Johar said

Speaking at the Director's Adda for Film Companion, Karan Johar opened up about making a love story for the current generation, when so much has evolved. Karan said that inside the framework of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are series of things he wanted to address. One of them being cancel culture. Furthermore, he touched upon the topic of gender politics and said, “The gender politics of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I understand, is incorrect as opposed to the gender politics of Rocky Aur Rani. Because now I have evolved, now I have understood.”

Karan on Sandeep Reddy Vanga

"Then you have someone like Sandeep Reddy Vanga telling you that why are you listening to anybody? Just do your own thing! I feel like you got to understand that with age comes evolution. Being a parent specifically, parent of twins, a boy and a girl... you understand how important gender politics are. You don't want to make those mistakes. You don't want to tell your children that you wear pink hoodie and you wear blue. Its okay for both of them to wear pink and blue. Also, you don't tell the boy that don't cry like a girl."

Animal showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. The film was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its December 1 release. The film has been doing very well at the box office.

