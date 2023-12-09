close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Animal box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor film mints 361 crore in India amid criticism

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 09, 2023 08:09 AM IST

Animal box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has crossed the ₹350 crore mark on its second Friday. It is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Animal box office collection day 8: The Ranbir Kapoor film continues to maintain its pace with a very little dip at the ticket window. As per early estimates of sacnilk.com, Animal has minted 23.5 crore on day 8, its second Friday since release. The film is being slammed by a section of audience for promoting violence and misogyny. Also read: Animal worldwide box office day 7

Animal worldwide box office day 8: Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor play son and father in the film.
Animal day 8 box office report

The portal reported that Animal had an overall occupancy of 29.41 percent on Friday for its Hindi version. The total earning of the film now stands at 361.08 crore. It collected 338 crore from all the languages in its first week, including 300.81 crore from Hindi, 33.45 crore from Telugu, 2.73 crore from Tamil, 0.52 crore from Kannada and 0.07 crore from Malayalam.

At the global box office, Animal stands at 563.3 crore. The official X page of the film shared the update on Friday with a poster of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal look. It read, "Epic Triumph Animal." The film is inching closer to Ranbir-starrer Sanju's box office collection.

Rashmika on one week of Animal

Talking about Animal, Rashmika Mandanna penned a long note on her character. She plays Gitanjali, girlfriend who marries and has kids with Ranbir's character Ranvijay. Rashmika wrote, "Gitanjali. If I were to describe her in a sentence …it would be the only force at home holding her family together. She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw. At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali’s actions.”

“And I remember my director telling me - this was their story. Ranvijay’s & Gitanjali’s.. it was their love and passion, their families and their lives - this is who they are. In a world full of all violence, hurt and unbearable pain - Gitanjali would bring peace trust and calm. She would pray to her Gods to keep her husband and her kids safe. She was the rock that weathered all the storms. She would do anything in her power for the sake of her family. Gitanjali is absolutely beautiful in my eyes, and in some ways she is like most women who are standing strong and protecting their families day in and day out. Happy one week to us #Animal team,” she defended her character amid growing criticism.

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

