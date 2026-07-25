Jyotika backs CJP-led student protest, demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation: ‘I stand with accountability’

As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities continue to gain momentum, actor Jyotika has joined the growing list of celebrities lending their voice to the movement. The actor has backed the students' demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, saying she stands for accountability. Jyotika is married to Suriya with whom she shares two children: a daughter, Diya, and a son, Dev.

Jyotika thanks CJP On Saturday, Jyotika extended her support to the ongoing CJP-led student protest against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. She also backed the protesters' demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case.

The actor took to Instagram to share a strongly worded note demanding Pradhan's resignation and praising the Cockroach Janta Party for uniting people across the country. Declaring that she stands for accountability, Jyotika also voiced her support for meaningful reforms to India's education system.

The note shared by Jyotika read, “Step down Dharmendra Pradhan. Resign. I stand with the students and future of our nation! I stand with accountability! I stand for a democratic India! I stand for a reformed education!”

“Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, as mothers we want to raise our children to be like you… Proud of you Gen Z's for being unfiltered. You have proved that together. "WE" are India. Thank you for breaking the pressure Thank you for making us fearless CJP,” she added in the note.

Jyotika shared the note with a caption that read, “Jai Hind”. Jyotika is married to Suriya, with whom she shares two children: a daughter, Diya, and a son, Dev.