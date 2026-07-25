Jyotika backs CJP-led student protest, demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation: ‘I stand with accountability’
On Saturday, Jyotika extended her support to the ongoing CJP-led student protest against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.
As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities continue to gain momentum, actor Jyotika has joined the growing list of celebrities lending their voice to the movement. The actor has backed the students' demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, saying she stands for accountability.
Jyotika thanks CJP
On Saturday, Jyotika extended her support to the ongoing CJP-led student protest against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. She also backed the protesters' demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case.
The actor took to Instagram to share a strongly worded note demanding Pradhan's resignation and praising the Cockroach Janta Party for uniting people across the country. Declaring that she stands for accountability, Jyotika also voiced her support for meaningful reforms to India's education system.
The note shared by Jyotika read, “Step down Dharmendra Pradhan. Resign. I stand with the students and future of our nation! I stand with accountability! I stand for a democratic India! I stand for a reformed education!”
“Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, as mothers we want to raise our children to be like you… Proud of you Gen Z's for being unfiltered. You have proved that together. "WE" are India. Thank you for breaking the pressure Thank you for making us fearless CJP,” she added in the note.
Jyotika shared the note with a caption that read, “Jai Hind”. Jyotika is married to Suriya, with whom she shares two children: a daughter, Diya, and a son, Dev.
Amid the students’ protests that have become a nationwide movement, actors such as Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Amol Parasher, Swara Bhasker and many more have voiced their opinions regarding the protests, and have since spoken up in support of the students.
About the protests
For nearly a month, students have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities. Activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the movement, with him and several students undertaking a hunger strike to press for their demands. Alongside seeking accountability, the protesters are also calling for sweeping reforms to India's education system.
On July 20, CJP called for a march from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament, attracting a huge response, with thousands descending on the designated protest site. It was met with several challenges. This included lathi charge and use of tear gas shells by security forces to disperse the crowd marching towards the Parliament. The protests have now spread nationwide, with calls for Pradhan's resignation growing louder amid mounting public support for the movement.
Meanwhile, educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike in solidarity with students for over 20 days, ended his fast early on Friday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also issued a statement saying the accused in NEET leak have been arrested and the government is setting up fast track courts to expedite the case.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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