Samantha Ruth Prabhu attempts to touch Karan Johar's feet at event; his reaction is priceless

On Tuesday, Prime Video confirmed the Indian series within the Citadel universe, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, will be called Citadel: Honey Bunny. A video from the Prime Video event in Mumbai shows host-filmmaker Karan Johar yelling 'no-no' as Samantha Ruth tried to touch his feet on stage. Varun and the director duo Raj and DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) stood next to them. Also read | Citadel Honey Bunny: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra series gets a title Karan Johar reacts as Samantha Ruth Prabhu tries to touch his feet at an event.

Karan Johar stops Samantha from touching his feet

The incident led to a humorous exchange between Karan Johar and actor Varun Dhawan. After Karan told Samantha not to touch his feet, Varun said, "I feel everyone should touch Karan's feet." To which Karan said, "I don't want to be aged here please. I am finally over my midlife crisis. I don't want you to put me in my place, please."

Varun then said, "I don't think you all realise how old Karan is because he does a great job with his dermatologist." Karan responded by saying, “There are lots of people who have done jobs on their faces, I am not one of them.”

About the event

In its second-ever India showcase, Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled a line-up of 40 original titles, a mix of films and shows across genres and languages, along with 29 licensed movies across languages such as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The brand new show, Samantha and Varun's Citadel: Honey Bunny, was one of them. Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae and Bhumi Pednekar's Daldal, as well as films such as Abhishek Bachchan's Be Happy and Anil Kapoor's Subedar, were announced.

Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, filmmakers Farhan Akhtar, Vikramaditya Motwane, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Rohit Shetty, Rana Daggubati and many others were in attendance.

