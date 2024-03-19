Citadel Honey Bunny: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra series gets a title

The first look update of the Indian spin-off of Citadel starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is finally here! On Tuesday, Prime Video India shared the first poster of the upcoming series, much to the delight of fans, who have been looking forward to watching the show. The announcement revealed the title of the show: Citadel Honey Bunny. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan share an update on Citadel India: Everything we know about their upcoming series) The official first poster of Citadel: Honey Bunny.

About Citadel Honey Bunny

Sharing the poster of Citadel: Honey Bunny, Prime Video India wrote a long caption to reveal details about the series. It began with, “Prime Video has confirmed the Indian series within the Citadel universe will be called Citadel: Honey Bunny.”

It further read, “Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe.”

The yellow poster had the title card, which also gave a peak into the characters of Varun and Samantha, who play spy agents in the show. Both the actors were seen holding a gun and taking aim.

More details

The announcement also revealed the rest of the ensemble, consisting of other Indian actors who were Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, Sikandar Kher.

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel premiered exclusively on Prime Video on April last year. Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra played two elite agents named Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh respectively in the spy agency Citadel. When the Indian version was announced, many wondered if the series is a remake. When a fan asked her the same on Instagram under one of her posts, she replied, “it is not a REMAKE!!” The Indian version is a spin-off, with versions also planned in Spanish, Italian and Mexican.

