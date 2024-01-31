Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan share an update on Citadel India: Everything we know about their upcoming series

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in the Indian installment of Citadel, created and directed by Raj and DK. The lead actors shared an update on Instagram recently, much to the delight of fans, who look forward to watching the show. Ahad, everything we know, so far, about Citadel. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Citadel beats Succession, Ted Lasso, tops web series viewership chart) Samantha resumed dubbing for Citadel. Varun and her also watched the final product.

Citadel update

“Finally, we got to watch something…And we are like (star-eyed emojis),” wrote both Samantha and Varun on their Instagram. In the pictures shared by the duo they can be seen watching the series on the laptop with Raj and DK. There is also a team selfie apart from a picture of the lead actors looking at the final product intently. Samantha also shared that she has begun dubbing for the series, making fans curious for its release.

Varun’s streaming debut

Samantha made her way to OTT post the pandemic with her much-hyped role as Raji in The Family Man season 2. While she was criticised for brown face-ing for the role, her performance was well received. Citadel’s Indian version will be hosted by Amazon Prime and will mark Varun’s streaming debut. This is Samantha’s third streaming project after a talk show called Sam Jam and The Family Man.

Not a remake

When it was announced that Samantha and Varun will star in Citadel, many wondered if the series is a remake of the American version, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead roles. When a fan asked her the same on Instagram under one of her posts in May 2023, she replied, “it is not a REMAKE!!” In fact, the Indian version is a spin-off, with versions also planned in Spanish, Italian and Mexican.

Samantha denies the Indian version is a remake

Varun’s cameo in Citadel

When Priyanka was asked about what advice she’d given to her Indian counterparts at a press meet in Mumbai in April last year, she said, “I don’t think I can give them any advice. They’re such accomplished actors in their own ways. There’s nothing I can say.Some really cool threads connect the other instalments with our instalment, so we were talking about those.” Interestingly, Varun made a voice cameo in the fifth episode of the American version as Rahi Gambhir, hinting that the Indian version could be a prequel to that.

About the Citadel universe

Developed by Captain America and Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo, also known as the Russo brothers, the series features an intelligence agency called Citadel. The agency belongs to no country, but eight years before the American series began, it was destroyed by Manticore, a powerful syndicate. Two agents’, played by Priyanka and Richard, minds are wiped but they’re brought back to stop the syndicate from gaining more power.

