Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up Citadel before her break from work, calls it ‘a special day’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped up the shooting of the Indian leg of Russo Brothers' web series, Citadel. She took to her Instagram Stories to announce the shoot wrap along with a happy selfie. Last week, there were confirmed reports about the actor planning to take a year-long break from work to focus on her health. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take break from acting, returns advance payments to producers Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a new picture of herself early Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared her happy selfie and wrote, “13th of July (heart emoji) will always be a special special day. And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest post on Instagram.

A video of Samantha leaving the sets on the last day of her shoot was also shared on a paparazzo's Instagram account.

Last week, Samantha also wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Kushi. With the wrap up of Citadel, Samantha has now wrapped up all the shoot portion of her projects.

Samantha to take a break

Last week, a source close to the actor confirmed that Samantha will be going a break to focus on her health as she is dealing with an autoimmune condition, Myositis. The source told Hindustan Times, “Few months back, Samantha decided that she will be taking a break from acting, and was just waiting to wrap up her projects — Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and the Indian segment of Citadel with Varun Dhawan. When I checked with her a few months back, she told me that she is not signing any projects currently."

The source however, denied that Samantha was returning money to producers, claiming that she was not accepting any projects since quite some time.

Samantha's upcoming show, film

Samantha will be seen doing some high-octane action in Citadel, which has Varun Dhawan as the male lead. Filmmaker duo Raj and DK have directed the show.

Samantha will next be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. The Telugu film is scheduled to release on September 1. It will also release in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. A new song titled Aaradhya will be unveiled on Thursday. It also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. The film is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story.

