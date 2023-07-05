Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take break from acting, returns advance payments to producers

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is planning to take a long break from work, as per sources close to the actor. She is going to take a one-year break from acting. Samantha will soon be wrapping up shooting for her upcoming projects Kushi and Citadel's Indian version. After which, she will not sign any new Telugu or Bollywood films. The actor has also returned advance payments to producers she had previously taken money from for some upcoming projects, which she has now backed out from. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about 1 year of myositis diagnosis; opens up on doing poojas, her 'professional failures' Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Shaakuntalam.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's break

The actor is currently shooting the Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is now in its final shooting schedule, which will be completed in three days. Samantha is also nearly finished with the shooting for Citadel, her upcoming web series.

She is then planning to take a one-year break from acting. Samantha will use this time to regain her health and seek additional treatment for myositis. Last year, Samantha took a break from work after she was diagnosed with the rare autoimmune disease. She was filming for her Telugu film Kushi, when she was diagnosed with the medical condition. Months later, she resumed work.

In June, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had shared a note on one year of her myositis diagnosis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on dealing with Myositis

Last month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited Serbia's Church of Saint Sava as she completed one year of her myositis diagnosis. She took to Instagram and penned a long note talking about how she has been battling the disease for a year. She was in Serbia for the filming of Citadel with filmmaker duo Raj and DK and actor Varun Dhawan, among others.

Talking about seeking medical help for her health condition to admitting to professional failures after the debacle of her last release Shaakuntalam, Samantha had said she has been praying for strength and peace. She wrote, “It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shutdowns and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too… to make things more interesting. A year of prayers and poojas… not praying for blessings and gifts… but praying to just find strength and peace.”

Samantha's last film

Samantha was last seen in the Telugu film Shaakuntalam. In Shaakuntalam, Samantha played the central character Shakuntala, daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. The project marked her maiden collaboration with director Gunasekhar. The period drama, which was dubbed and released in Tamil as well as in Hindi, did not manage to gross over ₹10 crore in its opening weekend.

Samantha's projects

Samantha has been busy working on Citadel's Indian version. The upcoming show also stars Varun Dhawan. Samantha is collaborating with her The Family Man director duo Raj and DK for the spy series. Priyanka Chopra's Citadel premiered on April 28 on Prime Video.

