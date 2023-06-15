Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about 1 year of myositis diagnosis; opens up on doing poojas, her 'professional failures'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Thursday marked one year of her diagnosis with the autoimmune condition, Myositis. She took to Instagram and penned a long note talking about how she has been battling the disease for a year now. On the occasion, she visited the Church of Saint Sava in Serbia, where she is filming for her upcming web series Citadel with filmmaker duo Raj and DK. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan take over a Serbian club Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a note on one year of her Myositis diagnosis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on dealing with Myositis

Talking about seeking medical help for her health condition to admitting to professional failures after the debacle of Shaakuntalam, Samantha said she has been praying for strength and peace. She wrote, "It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shutdowns and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too… to make things more interesting. A year of prayers and poojas… not praying for blessings and gifts… but praying to just find strength and peace.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on 1 year of her Myositis diagnosis.

“A year that has taught me that not everything goes your way all the time. And more importantly, that it’s ok when it doesn’t. That I must control the controllables, let go off the rest, and keep moving forward one step at a time. That sometimes it’s not about grand successes, but that functioning forward is in itself a win. That I mustn’t sit around waiting for things to be perfect again or wallowing in the past. That I must hang on to love and those I love… and not give hate the power to affect me.”

“There will be so many of you fighting far harder battles. I pray for you too. The Gods may delay, but they never deny. They never deny peace, love, joy and strength to those who seek it. The only things worth seeking,” she concluded.

Fans react to Samantha

Soon after Samantha shared the post, several of her fans and friends rushed to the comment section and comforted her with their love. Athiya Shetty, Sophie Choudry and Raashii Khanna dropped loved-up emojis in the comment section.

One fan wrote back to her, “Love you, Sam! Wishing you nothing but the best in everything.” Many others praised her. “You deserve the world,” wrote another fan. One more commented, “You’ve been a warrior Sam. The way you handled your diagnosis is truly inspiring.”

Last year, Samantha took a break from work after she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. She was filming for her Telugu film Kushi when she was diagnosed with a medical condition. Later she resumed work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON