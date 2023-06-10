Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan take over a Serbian club as they dance to Oo Antava. Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are currently in Serbia, shooting for their action series Citadel with Raj & DK. On Saturday, a video of them from a club in Belgrade surfaced on social media and it showed them having a good break from work. (Also read: Citadel review) Samantha Ruth Prabhu danced to Oo Antava once again at a Serbian club.

What's in the video?

The video seems to have been shared by someone from the film's crew on social media. The poster geo-tagged the place as Belgrade, Serbia. The video shows Samantha in a black leather top and leather pants, holding a beer bottle in her hand. She is also wearing glasses and looks cute in her new bangs. She is grooving to the music, which happens to be her own song Oo Antava from Pushpa. Other cheer her on, asking her to dance as she takes off her glasses.

A few steps above her, Varun is also grooving with other crew members, saying something to Samantha, likely asking her to dance. The entire club is seen grooving to the song and even Samantha busts out some cool moves. Watch it here:

Why are Samantha and Varun in Serbia

Varun, Samantha and Sikander Kher are currently shooting for Citadel in Serbia and they are undergoing intense action training there. It is an Indian sister-series of Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. "The series is going to have high-intense action and it being a spy series there has to be a particular swiftness in the movements and fight sequences, for which the training is currently underway. Shoot will continue till July for the series," a source close to the production informed ANI. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited.

Their recent meet-up with the President

Recently, the lead pair and show directors Raj and DK also met President Droupadi Murmu there. Sharing pictures from the special meeting, Varun took to Instagram to post, "Team Citadel India had the privilege of meeting the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji in Serbia. What an absolute joy and honour to meet you ma'am @presidentofindia." Samantha reshared Varun's post and wrote, “Madam President.”

