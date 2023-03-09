Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns to sets of Kushi after months, welcomed with cake; film's director calls her 'fighter'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has just completed shooting a schedule for the Indian adaptation of Citadel, joined the sets of her upcoming Telugu film Kushi after many months. Samantha took a break from working after she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called Myositis. On her return to the sets of Kushi on Wednesday, she was welcomed with a cake. (Also Read | Rana Daggubati on Samantha Ruth Prabhu opening up about her illness)

Pictures of Samantha from the sets of Kushi have surfaced on social media. In one of the pictures, she can be seen being welcomed with a cake. Director Shiva Nirvana took to Twitter and described Samantha as a “fighter” as she returned to the sets. He wrote that she’s back on the sets. “The Fighter @Samanthaprabhu2 is back to #Kushi sets @TheDeverakonda @MythriOfficial @HeshamAWMusic musical. Everything is going to be beautiful.”

The film marks the second collaboration of Samantha and actor Vijay Deverakonda after Mahanati, in which they were paired together. Last May, the film's title along with the poster was revealed. Samantha described it as a film that will be a grand family experience in an Instagram post. After completing the first schedule in Kashmir, the film’s shoot came to a standstill after Samantha revealed she was suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called Myositis.

Samantha had to pause all her commitments as she was undergoing treatment for her medical condition. Therefore, the shoot of Kushi had to be postponed for several months and the makers were waiting for fresh dates from Samantha to resume shooting. A few months ago, replying to a question from a fan about when she will resume shoot for Kushi, Samantha wrote, “Kushi will resume very soon. My apologies to @TheDeverakonda fans (sic).”

In reply to Samantha’s tweet, fans asked her to take care of herself first. They also called her gesture ‘sweet’. One user wrote, “Thank you, Sam. But please take care of yourself (sic).” Another person said, “Such a sweet gesture (sic).”

Samantha was last seen on screen in Telugu action-thriller Yashoda. She played a surrogate mother who won’t stop at anything to protect her child. The film turned out to be a hit at the box office. During the promotion of Yashoda, Samantha became emotional and opened up about her health.

