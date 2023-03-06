Rana Daggubati on Samantha Ruth Prabhu opening up about her illness: Sad things happen but…

Actor Rana Daggubati, who is gearing up for the release of upcoming web series Rana Naidu, has commented on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s decision to open up about her illness and let the world know. In a latest interview, Rana shared his opinion on what he thought about Samantha talking about her rare autoimmune disease, myositis. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu injured on sets of Citadel, calls it ‘perks of action’. See pic

Last November, Samantha revealed she was diagnosed with Myositis. She is currently shooting for the Indian adaptation of Citadel, which marks her second collaboration with Raj and DK after Family Man 2.

In a chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Rana revealed he was often in touch with Samantha after learning about her illness. “Everyone has hardships in their life. Everyone will have something that is life-changing, that’s life-threatening,” Rana commented.

Talking about Samantha’s decision to open up about her health struggles, he said: “It’s about how you deal with it, and when you want to speak about it. It’s important that sad things happen but the beauty is to get back up and keep going.”

During a promotional interview for her last release Yashoda, Samantha had opened up about her health. An emotional Samantha said: “As I said in my post (Instagram), some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I’ve felt even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight.”

In the same clip, Samantha clarified she’s not at a stage where her condition is life-threatening. “I want to clear one thing. I saw a lot of articles describing my condition as life-threatening. The stage I’m in, it’s not life-threatening. At the moment, I’m not dead yet. I don’t think those headlines were very necessary,” she said.

Samantha’s upcoming release Shaakuntalam was originally slated to be released in February. The film has been postponed to April. A mythological romantic drama, the film has been directed by Gunasekhar.

She is currently shooting for the Indian adaptation of Citadel, which also stars Varun Dhawan. Last week, she took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her bruised hands after shooting for some action sequences. She captioned her post ‘perks of action’.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON