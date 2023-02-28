Samantha Ruth Prabhu injured on sets of Citadel, calls it ‘perks of action’. See pic

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently shooting for the Indian adaptation of Citadel, is doing some heavy-duty stunts on the sets. She took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a glimpse of her bruised hands after shooting for some action sequences. She captioned her post ‘perks of action’. Also read: Nick Jonas is proud of Priyanka Chopra's Citadel; Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza also react

Going by the image, it looks like Samantha has suffered injury to her hand as bloodstains can be seen in the picture. Apparently, her character will be seen doing a lot of action in the series.

Samantha shared a pic on her Instagram Stories.

Recently, Samantha took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen practicing action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben. She could be seen preparing for the action shoot in Nainital. A few days ago, she also shared a picture of herself riding a horse.

Citadel, created by Raj and DK, is the Indian adaptation of the International series which is originally created by Russo Brothers. Samantha will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the show. Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci are headlining the global version of the series.

Samantha was last seen on screen in Telugu action-thriller Yashoda. In the film, Samantha played a surrogate mother who won’t stop at anything to protect her child. The film turned out to be a hit at the box-office and had grossed around ₹40 crore during its theatrical run.

Her upcoming release Shaakuntalam was originally slated to be released in February. The film has been postponed to April. A mythological romantic drama, the film has been directed by Gunasekhar.

Samantha completed 13 years in the film industry over the weekend. On the occasion, she took to Instagram and wrote: "The older I get... the farther I go. I just feel deeply thankful for all the love and affection...and for each new day and all the good things it brings. So many things that used to affect me... don’t anymore. Just a wave of love and gratitude every day. Thank you (sic)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON