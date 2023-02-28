Nick Jonas is proud of Priyanka Chopra's Citadel; Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza also react

Priyanka Chopra shared the first look from her upcoming debut web series, Citadel on Monday. The teaser for the show was also released and it showed Priyanka dominating the show in a powerful avatar. She plays a spy named Nadia and stars opposite Richard Madden. All from her husband Nick Jonas to her Bollywood colleagues have given her a shoutout on Instagram. Also read: Citadel teaser: Priyanka Chopra features with Richard Madden in action-packed entertainer

Nick Jonas dropped fire emojis in the comments section of Priyanka's post unveiling the first look pictures from the series. He also wrote on his Instagram Stories along with a solo still of Priyanka, “so proud of you @priyankachopra." Sharing another still from her action scene,, he wrote, “Get ready y'all. The show is another level.”

Rajkummar Rao, who starred opposite Priyanka in The White Tiger, wrote, "Awesomeeeeee." Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Yassss." Dia Mirza commented, “Mamma mia” along with a fire emoji. Esha Gupta and Sonali Bendre also dropped fire emojis in reaction to the stills.

The action-spy thriller is executive produced by Russo Brothers' AGBO banner. The show revolves around elite agents Mason Kane ( Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka), who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel’s fall. The show plotline read: “They have remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love”.

The show also stars Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller and Caoilinn Springall. It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The other Citadel series are already in production in Italy and India. The India segment stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha.

