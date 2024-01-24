Shruti Haasan replaces Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a bisexual detective in Chennai Story

In November 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced she would work with Downton Abbey's director Philip John for an Indo-British project. The English film is an on-screen adaptation of Timeri N Murari’s best-selling 2004 novel The Arrangements of Love. The coming-of-age rom-com, however, will now see Shruti Haasan headline the project, along with Viveik Kalra. (Also Read: Shruti Haasan talks about her Salaar co-star Prabhas: ‘He is powerful and magnetic’) Samantha was initially roped in for the on-screen adaptation of The Arrangements of Love but Shruti will headline the film now(Instagram)

About Chennai Story

Chennai Story is a rom-com set in Wales and India. Shruti will play Anu, a spunky private detective. The film is written and directed by BAFTA-winner Philip and is co-written by Nimmi Harasgama. The film will predominantly be English, interspersed with little Tamil and Welsh. It will explore the themes of self-expression and acceptance.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Shruti pumped to be on-board

Shruti states she’s excited to be on board the project, produced by Sunitha Tati of Guru Films. “Hailing from Chennai, this story that showcases the diversity and uniqueness of the city is special to me.” she says, adding, “I look forward to collaborating with Phil. Telling rooted stories via international collaborations is what making cinema is all about.” The British Film Institute’s UK Global Screen Fund also backs the film.

The story

The Arrangements of Love tells the story of a bisexual Tamil woman, who runs a detective agency. A Welsh-Indian man is on a quest to find his estranged father. Shruti will play the detective, who helps him out, while Viveik will play the man on the search for his father. Samantha had auditioned to land the role of Anu, but given the actor is on a break from working, it looks like the makers have decided to go forward without her.

Upcoming work

Shruti was recently seen in Prasanth Neel’s Telugu film Salaar with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran as her co-stars. She will soon star with Adivi Sesh in the Hindi-Telugu project Dacoit. Rumours are rife that she will co-star with Yash in the Kannada film Toxic, but the makers have yet to confirm. Shruti also stars in the British psychological thriller, The Eye, co-starring Mark Rowley and directed by Daphne Schmon.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.