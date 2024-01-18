Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits her ‘likes and dislikes’ were influenced by Naga Chaitanya, calls it a mistake

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s fairytale love and tumultuous divorce is one for the books. The Oh! Baby actor has gone through quite a lot in the last few years, especially since she was also diagnosed with myositis. She opened up about her personal growth to her fans on her Instagram broadcast channel, here’s what she had to say. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on hitting all-time low after failed marriage, health scare and box office failure: 'Triple whammy') Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her personal life with fans on Instagram(Instagram)

Getting candid

A fan asked her, “If personal growth had a highlight reel, what would be the ‘blooper’ you laugh about now, and what’s the ‘Oscar-worthy’ moment where you nailed a major life lesson?”

Without taking names, she stated that she did not know her own likes and dislikes because she was ‘constantly influenced’ by a partner. She wrote, “Perhaps the most significant mistake was my failure to understand my own likes and dislikes, as they were constantly influenced by the partner I had during that period.” Since Samantha was married to Chay, many wondered if he was who she was talking about.

She also opened up on the moment personal growth occurred, writing, “On the other hand, my moment of immense personal growth occurred when I recognised that even during the most difficult times, there was a valuable lesson to be learnt,” possibly referencing to her divorce and the diagnosis.

A screen grab of Samantha's response on her Broadcast channel

Taking a break from work

Samantha starred in the 2023 films Shaakunthalam and Kushi but has been on a break ever since. Talking to Harper’s Bazaar in November last year, she said, “When I went down last year, I didn’t get to move out of my house for a good amount of time. I promised myself that once I felt better I would take a break, I would travel, I would live a little. Because 13 years of not taking a break, running a race that no one knows who’s winning and then also, winning what exactly.” True to her word, Samantha has since spent quality time with her pets Hash and Gelato, travelling to Bhutan, Dubai and other places, and just taking things slow.

Upcoming work

Samantha shot for the Indian edition of Citadel, co-starring Varun Dhawan and will shoot this year for an English film called Chennai Stories.

